Gord walkthrough video reveals 16 minutes of gameplay

Team17 and developer Covenant have revealed a brand new gameplay walkthrough for Gord, showing off 16 minutes of how it will play.

Narrated by Stan Just, Game Director of Gord and CEO of Covenant.dev, the 16-minute video introduces Gord’s grim and unforgiving world, its unique take on the strategy genre, and the rich proto-Slavic roots that serve as the inspiration for its horrifying creature design and deep lore.

In the video, Just introduces Gord’s unique gameplay blend of city building, community management and player-driven adventure mechanics while examining the wealth of choice players will have during each playthrough of the game’s campaign, and the fully configurable ‘Custom Scenarios’ mode. He also showcases some of the structures players can build, and how settlements (known in-game as ‘Gords’) can be customised with a range of different buildings, such as a combat training facility to access more well-equipped units, and a temple to increase their magical abilities. Just also discusses Gord’s focus on personal stories, explaining how each citizen’s unique personality, attributes and actions can directly influence player decisions and the long-term social dynamics of their community. The new gameplay also explores Gord’s satisfying real-time combat, showing Just clearing a creature-ridden swamp using an arsenal of brutal melee weapons and powerful incantations with gruesome results.

Gord is a single player dark fantasy strategy game, coming to PC at some point in 2023.