Macabre Museum debut trailer shows off multiplayer horror adventure

Macabre Museum is a multiplayer adventure horror title the developer says is aimed at fans of “The Mummy, Tomb Raider or Indiana Jones”, and the debut trailer looks lovely.

New indie studio from the UK, Different Monster, is behind Macabre Museum, which is “a thrilling adventure horror title in which players take a terrifying tour beyond the limits of time and space”.

“We’ve been really inspired by nostalgic movies and TV shows, and that feeling you get when walking around a museum and just imagining what would happen if the mummy in the display case suddenly woke up!” Different Monster’s Creative Director says, “we’re very excited to announce Macabre Museum and share what we’ve been working on with the gaming community. This announcement trailer is just the start, and we can’t wait to show everyone more soon!”

Step through the doors of the museum and enter worlds inspired by the wonders of exploration and history, venturing across time to Ancient Egypt, Historic Mesoamerica and beyond. But beware of the dangers that lie ahead as you uncover the secrets of these extraordinary exhibits. You can escape the Macabre Museum with three friends in 4-player co-op mode, or on your own, if you’re brave enough to wander the eerie museum halls alone. With friends, you’ll need to work together to face each sinister trial if you plan on leaving alive. But Macabre Museum isn’t just team-building and time travel; it’s a nod to childhood favourites delivered in a dark, adrenaline-inducing action-packed game. Journey through nightmarish exhibits, facing swarms of creatures, fighting monsters and having to use your smarts to find the way out.

You can check out more of the game and wishlist the game via Steam.