TOEM celebrates anniversary with new free content

Developer of TOEM, Something We Made, is celebrating the first anniversary of its BAFTA-winning game TOEM with a big new, free update. And it’s not just an update, it’s a brand new region to explore.

The developer is inviting fans to “take a vacation in “Basto”, TOEM’s biggest region yet”, and says “it is filled with new quests, secrets, minigames, and animals to photograph”. The content update will be available for free and will be unlocked upon completion of the main game by going back to Homelanda and talking with grandma. Something We Made is also happy to share that the update will come with new Steam achievements and PlayStation trophies to collect.

The new update will be releasing September 16 on Steam and will be hitting PlayStation 5 & Nintendo Switch soon after. To celebrate, TOEM is also 50% off on Steam for the coming week. That’s not all! TOEM is also available for free this month to all PlayStation Plus subscribers, the perfect time to prepare for the upcoming update.

Back when we reviewed the game on Switch in September 2021, Lyle gave it a huge 9/10 score, saying it “is a relaxing and heartwarming take on the photography game, with no time limits or lives to spoil the laid back vibes. Exploring the beautiful world taking snaps (be they important for progression or otherwise) filled me with joy from start to finish. It may be a little on the brief side, but I won’t soon forget my time trekking my way up the mountain and helping people on the way”.

Toem won a BAFTA in 2022 for “best debut“, so people are likely excited to see what’s to come next from the developer. For now, the game is available on PC, PS4, and Nintendo Switch.