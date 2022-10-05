5 Cool Video Game Pre-Order and Special Edition Bonuses

Which special edition and pre-order extras are the best? When you are truly into the game, any incentive in addition to the main game might be a great addition. In fact, pre-order bonuses are so amazing that consumers end up purchasing games just because they are so excellent. Bonuses have always been popular in entertainment, not only when it comes to video games, but also in casino games. If you always wanted to try online casino games, there are many excellent bonuses and NJ online casino bonus codes available to players.

We recently learned about the premium editions and pre-order incentives for the eagerly anticipated Pokemon Scarlet and Violet, and we are quite enthusiastic about them. However, we have to acknowledge that they aren’t even close to being the finest pre-order incentives ever. Not convinced? Here are five of the top video game pre-orders and limited editions.

Fallout 4 Pip-Boy Edition

While this pre-order bonus has been botched for some players, they at least got a refund on it. It’s reasonable to say that some players were disappointed as this special edition appeared to be fantastic. Who hasn’t imagined what it might be like to live in the Fallout universe? Now you can make your dreams come true with this real Pip-Boy.

Borderlands

If you were lucky enough to get it, this pre-order deal was fairly good. In essence, if you got a photo of yourself placing a pre-order for the game, you would have an opportunity to talk to one game of the developers and receive some special prizes.

The Handsome Clap-trap version was stunning, although it was a little harder on your wallet. A big Clap-trap costs $399 and could be purchased with a monocle and a hat.

Grid 2

Do you ever think to yourself “I have $188,000 just laying around in my pocket”? You could have pre-ordered this special Grid 2 edition and received the game itself, a PS3, and a BAC Mono supercar, holy smokes! Although it may look a little insane, it turns out that right now the automobile goes for around £200,000 suggesting that you could’ve even turned a profit from this deal.

Saints Row IV

You may wind up owning the unquestionably greatest pre-order bonus in history for a cool £1 million. And if you do… what’s wrong with you? But if you don’t, let’s find out what would you get for such a ridiculous prize.

Well! You would have received a full-size Dubstep gun, a Toyota Prius, a Lamborghini Gallardo (both under insurance), a trip to Dubai and Washington, D.C., cosmetic surgery of your choice, espionage training, a whole new wardrobe that you would have been able to choose with the help of a personalized stylist, and a voyage on Virgin Galactic. That sounds insane, but this is real, or rather, was, but we didn’t expect anything less from the developers of Saints Row.

Resident Evil 6 Collector’s Edition

Okay, this is some serious cash. You are probably aware of how everyone adores Leon’s leather jacket and how Resident Evil fans adore him. You could get a replica of the fabled jacket, the game, and four distinctive tablet covers for a whopping $1,300. This is one of the most fashionable pre-order incentives ever available to the public.