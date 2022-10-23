All you need to know about Pin Up Aviator

How to Play Aviator on Pin up

Aviator is a unique game from Pin Up to diversify your slots and sports betting. Best of all, you can win big money thanks to Aviator. Learn more about the game in this small Pin up aviator overview.

What’s Pin Up Aviator all about?

Pin up aviator is a simple one where you need to hit the button before the plane takes off. As the plane takes off, the multiplier gains speed along with it. If you manage to stop the plane before it takes off, then your bet will be multiplied by this multiplier and you will receive a commensurate winnings. If the plane flies away, your bet will be burned. Despite the simple mechanics, this game is as exciting as slots and roulette.

At the start of the game you need to place any bet you want. The minimum starts at 0.10 rupees. The maximum multiplier can be 100x. It turns out that if you bet 60 rupees, your maximum winnings will be 6,000 rupees.

How to Start Playing Aviator

To play the aviator game at Pin up, you must register with Pin Up Casino. This can be done on the official website or in the app using your phone number or email.

Creating an account is available to all Indian players who are at least 18 years old. But to be able to withdraw your winnings, you will need to verify your account. To do so, fill out a detailed questionnaire in your personal cabinet and send photos of documents that can prove your identity to support. It may be a passport or driving licence. Verification of your account will take about two weeks, and after that you will be able to withdraw your winnings earned in Pin up aviator game via any convenient payment system.

How to Claim Your Welcome Bonus for Aviator

All new players to Pin Up casino are offered a nice bonus of Rs 25,000. To get this bonus, you just need to fund your account. Keep in mind that the bonus will need to be wagered with a 50x wager. This means that you will have to spend money on Pin up casino Aviator game or other games on this site, which in total will be 50 times the amount of the bonus. If you do not have time to wager the entire bonus, the balance will be burned. So calculate right away what amount you’ll feel most comfortable wagering.

The bonus will be credited to your bonus account and you will not be able to use it until you wager it.

How to Play Aviator on Your Mobile App

You can play Pin Up Aviator not only from your computer but also from the mobile app. The app adapts well to all screens, so you can watch the plane take off and easily press the button when it’s needed.

The mobile app is suitable for any Android and iOS devices. System requirements of the mobile client are quite low:

RAM from 1 GB;

Processor frequency 1.2 Ghz and higher;

Android version 5.0 and higher;

iOS Version 8.0 or higher.

If the app doesn’t work correctly for you, then you can try the mobile version of the website to play. It runs a little slower than the app, but you should be able to play Aviator game at Pin Up without any problems.

Frequently Asked Questions

Right now, we’ll answer the most frequently asked questions about the game.

Can I play Aviator in demo mode? Yes, the game has a demo mode. You can try it without spending a single rupee of real money. If you like the game, you can try playing it for real.

Are there any bonuses for playing Aviator on the Pin Up website? There is no specific bonus that works specifically for this game on the site.

Is it safe to play Aviator at Pin Up? All games at this casino can be played safely as this site is licensed by Curacao, which ensures that the games are legal and fair.

This concludes this Pin up aviator game overview – test your reaction speed luck and win!