Evil West gameplay overview trailer explains how it all works

Evil West is a third-person action-adventure title due out in November, and this new trailer explains all the gameplay features.

Let’s jump into the (nearly) five minute trailer for the game developed by Flying Wild Hog, then. The gameplay overview trailer shows loads of weapons, gameplay, and more. We’d already seen a bunch of gameplay footage, but this sums it up nicely.

Get to know Jesse Rentier, the young and skilled vampire slayer you’ll incarnate in Evil West. Star agent of the Rentier Institute, a secret monster-hunting organization led by his father and many generations of Rentier before him, he’ll have to take the action into his own hands after a deadly vampiric conspiracy emerges from the darkness and wipes out the Institute. With the help of Edgar Gravenor, another survivor from the Rentier Institute, he’ll have to battle fierce foes and demystify the conspiracy, while rebuilding the organization and becoming the leader it needs. To reach his goal, Jesse will explore every corner of the Wild West, looking for new Institute members and valuable leads on the conspiracy, taking money from abandoned chests and corpses and growing his arsenal of weapons all the while. Armed with both old-fashioned firearms and advanced technology such as the lightning-fuelled Rentier Gauntlet, combine Jesse’s weapons and tools to your liking, each of them coming with its own skill tree for customized upgrades. Then take part in explosive combat encounters with your own mix of powerful ranged attacks and devastating melee combos.

Evil West is coming to PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S|X, Xbox One, and PC on November 22nd. There’s signature edition that’s exclusive to the Focus Entertainment Store with only 50 copies available worldwide, offering a laminated wooden frame printed with exclusive artwork from Gabz, a copy of the game, and some exclusive box art, along with the Wild Wild East Skin Pack DLC.