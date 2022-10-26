How to write a good literature essay for college

The essay is a genre of journalism, which is why it is often assigned by teachers. The format of an essay in literature is different from the essay scheme. you need not only to reveal your position but also to prove it convincingly.

Essay requirements

The main requirement for the work is to maintain the required amount of words (not less than 150). You should not write too much either: the thought should be clear and precise, and the arguments should be concrete and convincing.

The same requirements are used for other subjects essays.

A literature essay requires the student to prepare in advance for the topic. If you need to write an essay on a particular book, you must read it. Otherwise, what are you going to write about? Sometimes students search the Internet for a brief description of a work to write an essay. But that won’t be enough to make your essay a success. You will miss a lot of important details that you could have used in your paper. If you don’t have time to read the composition you need to write an essay on, you can turn to the write my paper service to get help. The best paper writer will help you to cope with the task successfully in a short time.

And, of course, the work should be literate:

try to use only those words in which you are sure of the spelling;

do not use too complex sentences, so as not to get confused with punctuation;

write only about those works whose plot and characters you remember;

After writing, reread the essay and correct mistakes.

The topic of the paper is usually a quote from a famous person. It may touch on such topics as:

The moral qualities of a person

The Motherland and duty before it

The problem of fathers and children

Historical events and your attitude to them

Culture, art, science

Contemporary problems of mankind

In this case, to write a literature essay, you need to retell the essence of the quote in your own words and express your attitude: whether you agree with it.

Essays are also written based on the text. Usually, these texts belong to the authors of the 20th century. In such an essay, you need to reflect on the main idea of the quoted passage and express your attitude toward the author’s position.

Writing plan for a literature essay

Regardless of the type of essay, its structure is the same. The work includes the following paragraphs:

introduction;

formulation of the problem;

a commentary on the topic (relevance of the problem, importance to society);

your position;

arguments supporting it;

conclusion.

The main requirement for a literature essay is that it must be literate.

How to start and conclude your paper

These are the most important parts of the work, they should be small in length but reflect your thoughts. You can start the essay with a brief characterization of the author of the quote, the text, or general reasoning about the features of the modern world related to the theme of the quote.

For example, if the quote is about war, point out that war is a terrible lesson for all mankind, which, however, society has not learned well: even today, many countries are engaged in military operations, in which thousands of people die.

In the conclusion, summarize the work, so you should once again indicate your position on the problem (whether you agree with the quote or your opinion on the topic raised).

Arguments and evidence in a literature essay

To prove your position, you need to give 2 arguments. It is not necessary to pick up examples from personal life, it is better to refer to the classic literature of the 19th and 20th centuries.

For example, any work touches on the theme of human moral qualities, and many writers of the second half of the 20th century addressed the theme of war. Other topics are narrower, but you can find persuasive arguments for them as well.

Cliché Phrases for Literature Essays

For different parts of the plan, use clichés that will make it easier to write the paper. Here are samples of such phrases.

The formulation of the problem: “The author raises the problem…”, “It made me think about the problem…”, “The problem identified by the author is:…”.

Comment on the topic: “The relevance of the problem raised is undeniable…, “The problem raised is topical, because…., “The problem raised by the author is complex and serious…

Own point of view: “It is impossible not to agree with the author’s point of view on the problem…”, “I am close to the author’s position because…”, “It seems controversial the idea of the author that…”.

Arguments: “This problem has bothered many writers…”, “This theme is revealed in various works…”, “Especially acute this problem sounds in such authors as…”.

Conclusion: “Summing up, I would like to say…”, “The author made me think even more deeply about the problem…”, “The essence of the above comes down to the following…”.

Writing a literature essay is not easy: it takes good erudition to pick up convincing arguments. If you don’t have time to look for arguments yourself, the best college essay writing service will come to the rescue. Its experts know the most convincing arguments and will help you quickly prepare a competent and beautiful essay.

Don’t worry if this is the first time you’ve encountered such a task. All students write their first essay at some point. Plan a time when you can devote yourself to this assignment so that you won’t be distracted by anything or anyone. You need to read the assignment requirements carefully. Start looking for the right literature. If you can visit the library. There you will find a lot of useful information. It is possible to find unreliable sources on the Internet, which you should check. Once you have selected the literature and become familiar with it, prepare a rough plan for your work. Write down the main issues that you would like to cover in your paper. Proceed with the writing. When you finish your essay, we recommend that you reread it several times to correct any mistakes. If you are too worried, don’t hesitate to contact the best writing services that have already earned the trust of students. We assure you that you will be able to write a good paper if you give enough time and attention to this task.