Most Popular Online Casino Games and Slots

While the frenzy of playing online casino games continues to grow, the confusion about what is the right one to spend the evening on remains. It may seem right to throw money around at the different offers, but it could be frustrating, especially if the pleasure does not meet your criteria for popular online casino games. However, one factor remains, online slots are still some of the most popular games.

This is why our expert reviewers have looked through the different titles available and come up with a selection of games you should try. With slots being a majority at casinos, we have detailed a separate section on the most exciting pokies you should try. If you’re ready, let’s get down to it.

Top Card Casino Games

When it comes to card games, various variants have become available due to their rich content. However, a few have become fans’ favorites. Let’s look at excellent offers in card casino games, starting our way from down up.

Baccarat

If you’re a fan of the British spy movie series James Bond, then Baccarat is no stranger. While the popular land-based casinos give some comfort, the reviews of the online baccarat casinos offer you that convenience and class. Don’t forget the bonuses you could earn and the availability of diverse and popular variants.

The gameplay is simple and easy to learn. In addition, players need a killer instinct and lady chance, too. It is one of the ranking social games, even at online casinos. Little wonder why it is available in different formats in the live dealer segment.

American Roulette

The next on the list is American Roulette. Many reviewers have termed this game most appropriate, and we are inclined to agree. Unlike most casino games that require skill to place bets and play, for example, video poker, this title is different.

This casino game type requires an in-depth understanding of the game, luck to win, and an eye to catch the tiniest card movements at the table. Its play style involves a ball tossed into a spinning wheel that lands on a pocket of numbers. The wheel is divided into 38 different divisions, starting from 1 to 36. The remaining two are assigned 0 and 00. Because this casino game is available to play online, it gives millions of players a chance to enjoy this exciting title.

Craps

Craps has a rather complicated history, but no one cares for a lesson of ancient times when there’s much fun to be had. However, here’s an amusing fact: in primordial times, this casino game type was known as “crapaud,” the French name for “toad.” Hence, its name today. Its increased popularity is thanks to its less complicated gameplay style.

Due to the considerable excitement craps offer, many online casinos have listed it among the amazing live dealer games to wager on. With a maximum of 30-to-1 payouts, if you land the Boxcars or Snake Eyes, there’s no reason why you should not select from the list of bet types and play to glory.

European Blackjack

Due to the acceptance of blackjack, it is possible to find various variants among casino games online. Some include European Blackjack, American Blackjack, Blackjack Perfect Pairs, Blackjack Pontoon, and Multi-Hand Blackjack. However, European Blackjack is by far the most popular on many counts.

Due to its vast acceptance, the demand for variations on online blackjack has increased over the years. That’s why it is possible to find different live blackjack sites in the reviews from the top experts, offering you a hybrid experience of land-based and online casino games gambling with juicy bonuses.

The European version offers a reliable chance to win the dealer at his table with an optimal payout percentage. Depending on the casino you play at, it is possible to play three different hands in one round, which offers an even more significant advantage.

Best Online Slots to Play

Online slots are here to stay. They offer impressive bonuses, jackpots, and intense HD graphics. All these factors present it as a must-play at internet casinos. Because the slots have easy gameplay and regular release of new titles by software providers, you may lose track of amazing game offers. Here are suggestions for the slots you should try.

Best Slot Game – 7 Fortune Frenzy

With an RTP of 96%, 7 Fortune Frenzy offers you a chance to pick up good wins with real money or play for fun with the demo version. It is wagered on 3 reels and was developed by BetSoft- a renowned slots developer. Winning combinations consist of matching three or more identical symbols on an active payline. In the bonus rounds, a fourth reel comes alive with exciting colors and multiplier effects attached. This is what makes 7 Fortune Frenzy one of the most played slots.

Highest RTP Slot Machine – Book of 99

Book of 99 is another excellent production from Relax Gaming – a fantastic slots creator. It offers you a chance to win impressive cash prizes with an RTP of 99%. Played on 5 reels, the main attraction is the free spins round in the bonus segment. Land 3 and above scatter icons, and you will be awarded 10 extra games. If your spins are right, you could amass up to 5000x your total bet.

Most Interesting Slot – Mega Moolah

It is impossible to list the best online casino slots without referencing Microgaming’s Mega Moolah. This is one progressive jackpot pokie that has made millionaires more than other slot machines with a jackpot feature. The best thing is how you can enter for a chance to win a life-changing fortune with a small minimum deposit. With an RTP of 93.42%, our review of Mega Moolah $1 deposit casinos allows you to get started with a small amount. The gameplay, diverse winning opportunities, and incentives are not what you should pass up on. Besides, wagering for $1 only is an excellent offer.

Mega Moolah is played on 5 reels and 25 pay lines, offering you a variety of bonus offers, including up to 30 free spins and 3x multipliers. The fantastic graphics is another feature to love here too.

10 Payline Slot Game – Big Bass Bonanza

Big Bass Bonanza has a 10-payline setup that offers an amazing game time. Developed by Pragmatic Play, there’s no way you won’t get hooked on the fantastic 3D graphics and impressive story. Follow the fisherman on a fishing spree, land four or more of these icons, and up to 20 free games could be yours.

There are also multipliers to spice up your winnings, up to 10x. The base game is exciting, but you’re in for a treat with the bonus round.

To Sum Up

All the games listed have a common denominator and are full of fun. Your game experience will be the most exciting when played in the right casino. Please remember that the primary aim is for you to have fun, and gambling addiction is also real. Play responsibly.

If you’re at a loss on where to start, American Roulette and Gonzo’s Quest Megaways slot are our top-shelve suggestions. Each packs as much fun as you desire, bringing 3D graphics and the most amazing wins.