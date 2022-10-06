Propnight is getting a massive Halloween update

Propnight is getting a huge halloween party update, which is coming on October 25th, and will bring loads of new changes.

The list of changes coming to the update that is six months after Propnight launches comes right from the dev-team, and is as follows:

Massive quality of life improvements

Significant balance improvements

Mind-blowing destruction system

New gameplay mechanics: 1) All survivors now have unique abilities 2) Killers now can start global in-game events which affect the entire game

Addictive level progression (PERKS)

New killers: 1) Maddy 2) New unannounced killer

UI designed from the ground up

Two new maps

Significant map overhauls

Fantastic visual enhancements

A brand new competitive mode

Animations overhaul

Halloween theme

If you haven’t grabbed the game yet, it’s 50% off during Steam Scream Fest which starts on October 25th as well. The official description of the game is: “Propnight is a 4-on-1 multiplayer physics-based hide-and-seek with classic horror survival”. Here’s a trailer so you can see it in action, with the blurb “This is the invitation to the most thrilling, the most fantastic Propnight Halloween Party of this year which starts on October 25th at 10 AM PDT”.

We did play a little bit of this one back when it launches, and Chris Hyde disliked it, while I found it amusing and a bit of fun.

Propnight is out now on PC.