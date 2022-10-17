The behind-the-scenes tech that makes random truly random

As you know, games of chance are often different from games of skill. Games of skill require knowledge and, usually, some type of strategy, but games of chance use different devices that randomly produce numbers and/or symbols.

This includes video games, with some of them using RNG. Think about playing Mario Kart – it’s why the items you get are different. In DOTA 2, it’s how often your abilities will affect opponents and when you play Global Offensive how your bullets strike your targets. None of us can predict the outcomes, so RNG keep games fresh and exciting.

What is an RNG?

RNG is basically software that’s used in games, as well as other industries. There are two types: pseudo-random number generators (PRNGS) and true random number generators (TRNGS).

They’re used in plenty of games, like producing random outcomes in MMO games, like World of Warcraft, or even a game like Slingo. Because of the unpredictable nature of RNGs, no one can predict the result, as it’s, well, random. This keeps games fair, as no player can manipulate it in their favour, so they win.

Pseudorandom Number Generators (PRNGs)

Firstly, you need to know what a seed is. Seeds are numbers used to start a PRNG sequence of numbers. These numbers may appear as if they’re random, but it’s the seed that’s used to initially generate them.

The more varied the seeds, the more varied the sequence of numbers. So if the same seed is used, then the same sequence will be produced. With this in mind, it could be argued that PRNGs aren’t actually random.

True Random Number Generators (TRNGs)

This type of RNG is more expensive than PRNGs. They’re more secure and generate random numbers without the need for predetermined seeds. With no seed to generate numbers, the sequence of numbers they produce are unpredictable and random. This makes them ideal for casino games that aren’t live and have no dealer.

For instance, if a player wants to play the slots, it’s an RNG they’ll be playing with. Not knowing how numbers or symbols are produced means everyone playing has an equal chance of winning.

Gaming operators that use TRNGs have their RNG software stringently tested by a third party. This is done before any players are allowed to play the game.

How are RNGs used?

Gaming operators that use TRNGs, won’t know what the next move of the TRNGs will be, just like its players. So if you’re playing an online card game, like baccarat, it’s an RNG that’ll decide what the value of your next card will be, and no one or nothing else.

It’s the same thing when games that have spinning wheels, like roulette, are played. It’s the RNG that’ll decide where the ball lands. RNGs also randomise what image each spin lands on when players play on the slots. So if you’re playing a game, like Megaways, there is anything between two and seven symbols the RNG can land on.

The more symbols there are, the more chances there are to win, especially as the RNG will change the ways a player can win. This unpredictability adds an element of surprise and unpredictability to games, just as if players were at a land-based casino.

So there you have it, RNGs are what bring the unpredictable to online games. It prevents anyone from having an unfair advantage and keeps players on a level playing field. This means everyone has an equal chance of winning, especially when it comes to games of chance.