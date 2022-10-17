Why 2022 Is Set to Be a Huge Year for Take Two Interactive

There has been much anticipation generated by the announcement from Take Two Interactive late in 2021 that it plans to release no less than 93 new games over the next five years. As Take Two is the parent company behind Rockstar, 2K and Private Division we can expect these to be pretty good games too, not just space fillers to get the numbers up.

Looked at in a wider context, this is just one example of an industry that is on the rise after the doldrums of the previous few years where major releases have slowed down considerably.

It’s visible in other related sectors too, for example amongst the developers of the best online slots games including Inspired Gaming and NetEnt. They too have announced many new titles to arrive in 2022 including games called Gold Cherry and a variation on an old favourite, Starburst Slingo – a game where slots and bingo meet.

The news from Take Two first came in an announcement to shareholders who have been encouraged to keep their investment in the company with the prospect of its already high stock set to rise more. Among the games slated for release in the near future are three which seem certain to deliver.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns

The game has been inspired by the early 90s storyline of the same name and will be a strategy game developed by Firaxis under the Take Two umbrella. In the game players will be The Hunter accompanied by the usual cast of Marvel characters including Iron man, Captain America, Wolverine and Blade. It’s said to be an action game that is very tactical too. But this isn’t at the expense of speed – it’s said to be faster-paced than the popular Marvel XCOM with an extra level of customisation and randomness built-in.

Kerbal Space Program Two

It’s thought that they’re pulling out all the stops to deliver this one in 2022 but there is a possibility it may be delayed to early 2023.

In the sequel to KSP One we’re promised new spaceships, accessories and buildings. It’s intended to be 100% accessible to new players, needing no prior knowledge of the previous version. It’s also going to achieve this with the tricky balancing act of delighting fans of the original with more than enough new elements to keep them happy.

Bioshock 4

Fans of the game have been waiting for some time for the next instalment – ever since 2014 in fact.

Back in 2019 the announcement was made that the new one had gone into development. While developers 2K are keeping precise release dates close to their chests, hopes are high that it may be soon. Although original Bioshock developer Ken Levine has since moved on to other projects, it is now in the safe hands of a team including experienced creative director Hoagy De la Plant.

Of course, the one that everyone really wants to know about is when GTA6 will be with us. There are still no definitive answers as yet. But when it does arrive it should be set to make the biggest impact of all.