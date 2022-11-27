There are now a growing number of new online casino games that have an element of video games about them, but can console gaming really make you better at online casinos?

Certain games may be able to improve a player’s understanding or risk-taking, which is always helpful at an online casino, but video games and casino games are quite different from each other. In recent years, skill games have started appearing alongside high roller poker games at world-renowned casinos in the United States, so having knowledge of these games and knowing how to play them before playing them at a land-based casino, such as the Bellagio, can definitely make you better at casinos.

Could console gaming make you better at casinos?

We are beginning to see casino games with elements of console games, but can playing these games make you better at casinos? Being skilled at these games can certainly help you as a player, and when you encounter these games at a casino, your knowledge of how to play the games can be a great benefit and possibly make you better, but there’s still a huge difference between video console games and casino games.

You can now find several classic casino-themed console games, such as video poker, blackjack, roulette, and certain slots, and practising these games from a console in the free play demo mode is a great way to learn the rules and basic betting strategies.

Examples of crossover games

There are some crossover games that are available at both casinos and on certain consoles, but the two types of games are very different. For example, the Tomb Raider online slot and the Lara Croft: Temples and Tombs online slot, which are both brought to you by a leading online casino software provider called Microgaming, are completely different from the Tomb Raider games you can play on Playstation 4.

The slots are designed more to appeal to gamblers who are looking to have a few spins of the reels and hopefully win some money in the process, and there is zero gambling involved in the console games.

PlayStation 4 games like Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider, Shadow of the Tomb Raider: Nightmare, Rise of the Tomb Raider, Lara Croft Go, and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris are immersive action-adventure video games that require plenty of skills and completing tasks to progress further. They can also be classed as platform games, action role-playing games, survival horror games, and adventure games.

As well as being able to play these Tomb Raider-themed games on PlayStation, they can also be enjoyed on several other gaming devices, such as Xbox One, Playstation 3, Microgaming Windows, and macOS. They cannot be found at any casino site. Other examples include the Angry Birds online slot from Novomatic, which is nothing like the Angry Birds casual game, and the Candy Crush slot machine, which is nothing like the original Candy Crush casual game.

The only things that are similar with these crossover games are the themes and the branding, such as the colours, the style, the graphics, and the sound effects. Apart from that, they are quite different.

Are there any casino games to play on PC or from a video console?

There are just a handful of casino-themed games you can play on a variety of consoles or on PC, and some of the hottest titles to keep an eye out for are The Four Kings Casino and Slots, Four Kings Video Poker, Prominence Poker, Pure Hold ’em, High Rollers Casino, and Poker Club.

The best way to get better at casino games would be to try and sample as many games as possible in the free play demo mode before risking any of your own hard-earned cash playing in the real money mode. Don’t forget that it’s also a good idea to set deposit limits and spending limits when you sign up to an online casino. It’s a great way to stay in control of how much money you spend, and it’s one of the best bankroll management tools currently available to players.