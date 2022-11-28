How can a beginner choose the best online casino to play for real money?

The history of gambling is in the blood of Australians

Ever since ancient times, Australians have loved to gamble. This was possible thanks to the first travelers who came to the country and played various card games with the local population. After that the first bets for real money have already appeared. It happened during the races in Sydney in Hyde Park. Then the first lottery appeared in Australia, which covered the whole country. The first slot machines, or as Australians like to call them – pokies, appeared.

Since then, the government has regulated gambling and banned all kinds of real money games. It was changed thanks to the law about gambling in 2001 after which new gambling zones and even the whole gambling states began to appear in Australia. Thus gambling in Australia began to flourish. And after the amendments to the law, the country allowed its activities and online casinos. In particular, many well-known companies from around the world, discovered the world of Australian gambling, and for the players of Australia it became a new opportunity to earn more from gambling. Nevertheless, any promotion of gambling is still illegal in Australia. The government monitors this very carefully and among other things supports problem gamblers by putting together various psychological assistance programs for them. And as such programs operate within the casinos themselves, where any player can limit their game amount per month or freeze their account at all or restrict access to it.

Development of online casinos in Australia

In today’s world, more and more people prefer to use mobile gadgets and their PCs to play for real money. This is very convenient, as using a gadget you can join the game anywhere at any time convenient for you, and all you will need is a modern gadget and internet access. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a huge number of land-based casinos have closed their doors to regular players. This has served the huge growth of new online casino sites in Australia. Unfortunately not all of them are legal and licensed, and the security of some of them leaves a lot to be desired. Therefore, many newcomers who want to try to start playing for real money at online casinos AUS difficult to choose the right site. This is why many professional high limit players share tips on how to find the best online casino in Australia.Below you will find some top tips.

Online casino license

If you begin your journey in the world of gambling in Australia. you need to understand which of the sites presented on the network is safe and licensed. The best online casinos in Australia use a license from the supervisory authority of Curacao, which is an important indicator of honesty and responsibility online casinos. Do not forget to check the validity of the license, as there are unscrupulous sites that issue an expired license for an official document. Such sites are banned in Australia by law, and what’s more, they can’t guarantee your winnings.

Site security and encryption

One of the main indicators of the reliability of the site is its security. Many of today’s online Australian casinos have 128-bit end-to-end encryption, which guarantees high security of your data and reliability when depositing and receiving winnings. In addition, a number of modern sites have a two-factor authentication, which can be set through a personal account by receiving sms or through a special program authenticator. This increases your protection when using online casino sites.

Deposits and payment methods.

No less important factor when choosing an online casino is the availability of different methods of depositing a game account. The most popular payment methods are Visa, MasterCard, Flexepin and Neosurf. However, more and more players prefer to use cryptocurrency as payment methods. The main cryptocurrencies used in payment at modern online casinos are Bitcoin, Tether, Ethereum, Litecoin.

Bonus offers for players

One of the most important factors when choosing a casino is bonus offers. because thanks to them newcomers can start more successfully. The best online casinos for Australians offer not less than 120% on your first deposit, and in some cases this deposit can be made two or three times with the advantage of free spins and special promotions.

An adaptable or mobile app.

This metric is important when choosing an online casino if you want to play your favorite games for real money at any time. Modern AUS online casino sites nowadays do not try to create separate mobile apps, as not all players like to do an app download. Instead, pay attention to making sure that the online casino site supports a mobile version and is easy to use on all types of gadgets.

Support service

An important criterion in selecting a gaming site is 24/7 player support. Modern casinos use feedback forms and chat rooms on their websites, as well as commonly used messengers, such as Whatsapp and Telegram, to address player questions. Also, regular players who have high loyalty status may have personal managers who can be contacted with any questions, not only of a technical nature, but for example, to increase withdrawal limits or request a special reload bonus.

What online casinos are the best way to play for real money?

Once you have learned all the secrets from the professionals to choose – the best online casino in Australia, you only have to compare current offers and choose your favorite casino to your liking. Here are some of them:

