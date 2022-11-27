How Microgaming Changed an Industry

Even most gamers will never have heard of the developers Microgaming. They don’t build multi-million-selling console titles and even the people who play their games probably don’t know who the company is.

Yet this small team based in the Isle of Man is responsible for some of the biggest changes in casual gaming over the last thirty years. Below, we discuss how Microgaming managed to change an industry.

Early Productions

The reason for their importance is that Microgaming created the first online casino software back in 1994. While games had been available on consoles and handheld electronic games, this was the first platform designed specifically for online use, even before the boom in commercial internet took place.

However, the innovation did not stop there. In the next ten years, Microgaming also launched one of the first online poker networks. They would also see the forthcoming improvements in the mobile technology field and develop the first platforms for these devices. They formed the building blocks of iGaming.

Licensing and Branding

Once they had established a presence as providers of online casino software and networks, they set about improving the types of games they had on offer. The first branded content slot game was created by them in 2004 and used Lara Croft from the Tomb Raider franchise. There are now numerous slot games available online, and a host of them use licenses to attract players. From obscure heavy metal bands to famous movies, themed games are a mainstay of Gaming. Later titles from the company with themes such as Terminator II and Game of Thrones can also be found there.

Another giant step in their development and that of the industry was the Mega Moolah slot. It was one of the first titles to have a progressive jackpot, allowing some of the biggest wins in the online environment. This was a trait the company would come to be known for. For example, in 2012 they were responsible for a €7.3 million win in an online bingo game, the highest on record at the time. Mega Moolah itself would break records later down the line when a €17.8 million prize was won on the game.

20th Anniversary

In 2021, the company had its 20th anniversary. However, it showed no signs of slowing down as it reached a landmark of € 1.5 billion paid out on its games. It partnered with Games Global to deliver its titles worldwide, continuing its growth.

The iGaming boom has been one that has quietly developed under the surface for some time, appealing to a casual audience that may not want to indulge in console and PC gaming. Behind all this have been several high-profile developers. Yet Microgaming has remained at the forefront of innovation.

If the industry continues to grow as it has done in the recent past, you can be sure that the company will be front and centre.