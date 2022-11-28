Legal gambling sites in Australia

Want to try your hand at the poker table or just want to play slots and win some money, then you’ve come to the right place. Online casinos are a great way to add some excitement to your normal pastime. Now you can play games and get a huge amount of excitement anywhere and anytime. Are you looking for a gambling app in Australia, we have compiled the best ones that are available and legal. These apps have the highest number of casino bonuses, lots of features, great deals, lots of banking options and a simple interface. At the end of this article, you can choose the app that best suits your needs and play your first or favourite slot.

Is gambling legal in Australia?

It’s legal in Australia, too, as it’s only done over the internet. There are no federal laws against online gambling. Therefore, everything you do inside the applications is legal and safe. The first thing to look out for is the gambling app’s licence. The most popular and at the same time the best type of licence for online casinos is the Curacao gaming licence. Users choose licensed apps to protect themselves from fraud and theft of your money. That’s why we recommend you to be careful.

Best online casino apps in Australia

The best legal apps of the companies that provide gambling entertainment services in Australia, among which every player will find an app to their liking. We’ll tell you the pros and cons so you can easily decide which one to choose.

Parimatch

The Parimatch app has one of the friendliest user interfaces around and an easy to navigate interface. It is available for download for all Android and iOS mobile phones. It is free and legal in Australia. That said, the company offers many varieties of gambling entertainment, from poker to slots with unique mechanics. Parimatch operates under a Cursao license, which guarantees the legality of the resource and app in Australia. During the registration and download phase, the online casino offers its users a +150% bonus of up to AU$2,000 for bigger bets on their favourite games.

On the downside, the app takes up a lot of memory and is not always easy to use.

BitStarz Casino

The BitStarz app is available to all players using the Android and iOS operating systems. The main advantage of the app is that it is very economical to use the battery of your phone. Currently, this online casino has a Cursao gaming license. You can get a +100% welcome bonus of up to AU$1,000 on sports or casino when you sign up. It is available in multiple languages and also accepts Aussie dollar deposits.

There is one downside – the need to constantly update the software and take up a lot of storage space on your phone.

Red dog

The Red Dog casino app is primarily designed for quick games of instant slots right on the go and anywhere. The good points: it’s site reddogs-casino.com legal in Australia and there’s access to Australian dollars for deposits and withdrawals. Convenient customer service, quick sign-ups and quick payouts.

The company doesn’t have the option to contact support by phone number.

Casino4U

The Casino4U app is also available on Android and iOS and has a handy function for finding the game you want. Every user can download Casino4U for free. That said, it is completely legal in Australia and also has an international Curaçao license. The first deposit bonus is 100% of the funds you deposit! One of the advantages is the wide range of options for payment in Australian dollars.

However, the app takes up a lot of space on your phone, but most of the bonuses are for casino players only.

King Johnie Casino

King Johnie for Android and iOS is available completely free of charge and takes up very little space. The app is very handy for slot games, as it has all the tools you need.

The largest network that exists in the world, which has the official name “King Johnie”, is legal for use by all adult users. They are also covered by the bookmaker’s licence – Curacao. All new users get a welcome bonus of 125% on their first deposit.

The disadvantages include the need to update the app regularly.

What mobile app for online casino games in Australia can you download and install?

The installation process is simple and not unlike other similar procedures. To start playing slots and other gambling games and to do so legally, you have to be careful. All actions should be carried out responsibly for each step or action. This guide will help you in this matter:

You must open the company’s official website according to the specifications attached above; You must find the “mobile app” section, download the apk file to download. Choose the platform that suits you best by clicking on it. Once the download is complete; Now if you need permission to download and install apps for your device; You need to go to the downloaded folder and find the file you have chosen there; After that, all you have to do is to install it.

With the help of this app, you can bet at any time of the day or night.

Conclusion

Now you know all the important criteria when choosing the perfect companies that are not only legal but also provide you with the best gambling services. We hope that you find an online casino gaming application that fulfils all your requirements. You can win money safely and legally and have a great amount of positive emotions.