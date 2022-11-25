Should Gamers Worry about Internet Security?

The gaming industry is just one example of a multi-billion dollar industry that is under constant threat of cyberattacks from cyber criminals, so gamers should pay attention, whether they prefer gaming from a smartphone, tablet, laptop, desktop, or console. Take a closer look at why gamers should worry about internet security right here.

Notable cyberattacks in the gaming sector in recent years

Around 300,000 Nintendo users were hacked in 2020, and a staggering 1.2 million users who played the hit mmo game Stalker Online were hacked in 2021. Players have also been left vulnerable to attacks in other hit games too, such as Fortnite and Cyberpunk 2077, the latter of which saw the creator of the game, CD Projekt RED, being successfully targeted by a ransomware attack. All of this is very alarming and a great cause for concern.

What are the main things for gamers to worry about?

Some of the main things a gamer has to worry about include the following:

Personal information, files, banking details, email address, in-game currencies, skins, unlocked achievements, and login credentials/passwords being stolen and sold to the highest bidder on the dark web

Money being stolen

Cyberbullying

Being held to ransom by hackers

Hackers accessing webcams

Malware that can cause serious issues to your device

Hidden charges and fees being applied because the gamer wasn’t paying attention

Online predators

What can gamers do to try and stay safe?

Whether you are playing video games at a dedicated gaming site or your favourite online slot machine at an online casino, such as ComeOn (www.comeon.com), there are some things you should never do and certain things that all gamers should do to try and stay safe online. For example, NEVER reveal your login details or password. If you think your account has been compromised or accessed by someone else, you need to change your password as soon as possible without exception.

Also, never reveal your IP address, and just try to use basic common sense even when sharing even the most insignificant piece of information about yourself. Anything that can identify yourself or where you live should always be kept private. If you have a password that’s relatively easy to guess, you need to change it to something that is almost impossible for anyone to guess.

What to remember:

Never share your password

Never reveal your location or IP address

Never include personal information in your profile

Never reveal your full name

Never give out your credit/debit card number or any other banking information

Always check your payment method’s bills to check for hidden fees or unwanted charges that you didn’t authorize

Set up two-factor authentication on your accounts, where possible, for added security

Use complex and unique passwords

Invest in a decent antivirus

Use a VPN, where possible

Conclusion

If you can keep all of this in mind the next time you go online, you are that one step closer to being more protected and less vulnerable to attacks. As more and more hackers try to carry out attacks, gamers can collectively try and counter this by protecting themselves as much as possible.