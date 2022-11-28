Swords, shields and chariot wheels – the evolution of Roulette

Roulette is, arguably, one of the most famous casino games of all time. In the modern day, you can play many variations of Roulette from anywhere you have internet access and, on any device, by simply logging into your online casino account.

There really is no better way to use any casino promotions and offers you might find, as you can find opportunities to potentially boost your gameplay online, more than ever before! Speaking of before, the concept of Roulette actually dates back centuries… long before the red and black pockets famously spun into existence.

Read on to find out more…

Spinning weapons

Games of chance seem to have been around before any tangible records of their rules. One game in particular, though, was played by the ancient Greeks and Romans as a way to unwind in between battles.

This game involved spinning swords, shields and chariot wheels, placing predictions on where they’ll end up pointing.

Whilst this game resembled that of Roulette we know and love today, the ancient Greeks and Romans can’t take credit for the classic game, because it was in fact, not until 1655, that the primitive version of the wheel itself was born.

Blaise Pascal

In the 17th century, French mathematician, physicist and inventor Blaise Pascal accidentally invented the primitive version of the Roulette wheel. Yes – you heard us right – the Roulette wheel was invented by accident.

In his attempt to defy physics and create a perpetual motion machine, Pascal, an avid gambler himself, invented what would later change the world of casino gaming forever.

European and American Roulette

Blaise Pascal’s wheel became increasingly popular, but Roulette didn’t evolve into it’s more familiar form until 1843, when French brothers Francois and Louis Blanc moved to Hamburg, Germany, and pledged to help boost the local economy.

To do this, they utilised their background in casino gaming and sought out a way to revolutionise the Roulette wheel. They did this by removing the green double zero pocket, leaving only the green single zero pocket which lowered the house edge significantly.

The single zero version of the Roulette wheel became wildly popular throughout Europe, and even inspired the opening of the Monte Carlo Casino in Monaco – the first modern casino of its time.

Despite this, when the single zero variation of Roulette made its way overseas and to America, both casinos and avid players alike decided they preferred the wheel with the higher house edge. This might’ve been because they enjoyed the anticipation of even more chance being involved, or simply because other games, like Blackjack, were more popular at the time. And this is how the versions, European and American, were created.

The modern day

Roulette didn’t change much over the next few centuries, with the occasional addition of a new way to bet or French rules making what became known as French Roulette. But, as technology continued to evolve and the first online casino made its debut in 1996, Roulette became digital, becoming more accessible than ever before.

This led to another boom in popularity, with the wheel becoming a casino classic that remains a staple in both land-based, online and live casinos.