Why You Need to Chose the RocketPlay?

In 2020, RocketPlay Casino went live, making it one of the newest members of the massive and wildly successful DAMA family of brands. When it comes to online gambling, DAMA N.V. is one of the top names in the business. Although RocketPlay is new to the iGaming scene, several features have drawn players to the site.

Here are some features to consider when choosing RocketPlay:

Welcome Bonus

RocketPlay offers first-time players bonuses on their first two deposits to show their appreciation. The minimum deposit is AU$30, and the maximum bonus is AU$500. Also, you’ll get 100 free spins spread out over 5 days, each of which will give you 20 spins.

The second bonus requires a minimum deposit of AU$75. It awards free play money equal to 200% of the deposit amount, up to AU$500.

Bonus Terms

The highest possible wager is set at AU$5.

All bonus funds and free spins earnings are subject to a 40x wagering requirement.

Free spins winnings are subject to an AU$300 cap after conversion.

Game Catalog

RocketPlay has a large selection of games, including slots and table games that can be played in both video and live formats. Most games include a demo mode, which is a really useful feature since it allows you to check out the games before investing real money.

Banking Methods

Rocket Play Casino has a large number of deposit and withdrawal options. There are a lot of ways to pay, like prepaid vouchers, debit or credit cards, electronic wallets, and different types of cryptocurrencies.

The minimum deposits required by the operator are surprisingly low. The minimum withdrawal is AU$20, and the maximum is AU$7500 per week and AU$15000 per month.

Customer Support

The customer service department at Rocket Play Casino is there to help you whenever you need it. The help desk is available via email or real-time chat.

RocketPlay’s customer support team is available 24/7 and always responds quickly to emails. There is also a large FAQ section where players can find answers to questions that are often asked.

VIP Program

If you play the slot machines at Rocket Play Casino, you may join their VIP club and collect rewards. You can get to 10 levels with the points, and each level gives you more and better rewards.

You may unlock various perks, like no-deposit cashback, bonus points, free spins, and more. One point may be earned by making a bet of 12 EUR. However, gaining points becomes simpler as you go through the stages; at the last level, a point costs only 5 euros.

Security

Rocket Play Casino is hosted on a reliable and secure SoftSwiss gaming platform. Since it was built with the latest security and firewall technology, hackers and other cybercriminals can’t get into this system at all.

Also, the games hosted by the gaming hub only come from the most trusted gaming providers. Auditors test slots and tables very carefully to make sure their payout rates are correct.

Mobile Compatibility

The website itself works well on all iOS and Android devices and operating systems. No additional software is required to play at our mobile casino; simply load it up in your browser to get started.

The casino has done everything it can to make sure its mobile site is as easy for players to use as possible. This includes giving people access to all of its games, customer service, banking options, and registration forms.

The user-friendly mobile platform brings all the thrills of betting on the go to you in seamless, high-definition quality. Keep in mind that mobile casino games require a constant and reliable connection to the internet.