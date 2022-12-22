Best Christmas Games & Activities For Kids Of All Ages

The year flies by so fast. New Year’s Day seems to pass and quickly transition into Easter; before you know it, it’s the middle of the year. Halloween comes next, and then it is Christmas time in a flash. The days can speed by so quickly that sometimes you need to pinch yourself and wonder where all the days have gone.

Christmas is rolling around again, and that means it’s time to prepare. You need to buy presents, including kids’ Christmas toys, arrange the dinners and lunches, plan menus and book your time off work.

But have you thought about planning the best Christmas games and activities for kids of all ages as part of your preparation? Kids need to enjoy Christmas, possibly more than the adults. If you haven’t planned this, fear not, because, in this helpful article, we’ll share our top game and activity ideas for Christmas.

Read on to discover more.

Buy Them Some Board and Card Games

A great activity that the kids can do this Christmas is to play some board or card games. Playing games is an excellent way for children to bond, develop their social skills, learn how to take turns, play by the rules and solidify relationships. You should opt for easy-to-learn games that kids can pick up quickly.

Suppose there is a significant age disparity between the group of kids. In that case, you could get a more advanced game for the older children and a more uncomplicated, easy-to-learn game for the young ones. That way, everyone can participate and have fun.

Bonus points if you can find some Christmas themed games!

Pin the Nose on the Snowman

You can flip the script on the traditional party game of Pin the Tail on the Donkey and instead play Pin the Nose on the Snowman. This will be a hilarious, fun activity for the kids to enjoy, that the adults can watch on and howl with laughter too.

Pass the Parcel – With Christmas Gifts

You can play the age-old classic party game of Pass the Parcel but wrap Christmas-themed gifts inside. You can include treats such as candy canes, gold coin chocolates, and other twee Christmas-themed gifts.

Christmas Musical Chairs

Another excellent Christmas party game idea for children is to play a session of musical chairs but make the music Christmas carols and songs. This game is always a hoot, and the kids will enjoy the mad rush for the available chairs.

Gingerbread House Decorating

Another top idea for enjoyable Christmas activities is to buy a bunch of gingerbread houses and get a stack of icing, sprinkles and other toppings. The kids can all sit at a table and decorate their gingerbread houses with icing and sprinkles. Then, they get to eat it.

You need to be alright with your kids having some sugar for this one, but it’s Christmas, after all. Let them enjoy the festive season.

Santa Says

You can play the simple kids’ game of Simon Says, but replace Simon with Santa. Let all the kids take a turn being Santa, and they’ll have heaps of fun.

Have a Candy Cane Hunt

Another great activity for the kids to enjoy this Christmas is to have a candy cane hunt. Get all the kids to wait in a room for ten minutes or so while you hide candy canes around the house and garden. Get them to run around looking for the candy canes, and they’ll have a ball. You can have a prize for the most candy canes found, which could be another lolly or other special sweet treat.

Make a Christmas Bauble to Hang on the Tree

Here’s one more Christmas activity for kids. You can get a bunch of white polystyrene balls and host a Christmas bauble decorating session. The kids can paint, stick things on the baubles, decorate them with whatever they desire and then hang the bauble on the tree.

For the environmentally conscious, you can make paper baubles instead.

Craft Christmas Cards for Their Friends

Another arts and crafts Christmas activity is to get the kids to sit down and make some Christmas cards for their friends. This can be an excellent way to kill some time and also a quiet activity for the children to enjoy. Get out the pencils, textas, stickers and other activities and see what unique designs they can come up with.

Decorate Your Windows

An excellent way you can get the kids in the Christmas spirit is by decorating your windows. You can hang tinsel or use white snow spray and a stencil to create Christmas-themed decorations on your window. Other ideas are hanging some mistletoe or holly.

A Christmas Conclusion

This helpful article lists a range of kid-friendly Christmas games and activities. You should have plenty of inspiration by now. Hopefully, these ideas will spark some inspiration for your own Christmas games and activities. The kids will love them, and you will hopefully get some time to prepare for the big day too. What other fun activities and games can you think of?