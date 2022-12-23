Latest News from the Gambling World

There are a lot of new things in the world

Currently, it is no secret that the gambling industry is one of the most profitable in the world. Every day millions of fans of various gambling games spin roulette, play slots, blackjack, bingo and bet on sports events. More and more gambling enthusiasts do it with mobile devices and laptops. These days, people are especially mobile, and they just need to have direct access to their favorite games anywhere. Millions of dollars are being won every day around the world. In studies, thousands of lucky owners of large winnings report that they return to gambling almost immediately after winning. And only a fraction of them, having won, do not try their luck again. Therefore, the flow of customers in the gambling industry is almost endless, which makes this business incredibly profitable for any country. In addition to the huge turnover of funds, this industry is also full of frequent and high-profile news. News appears almost every day, and the news is both happy – about new winners and huge jackpots, and a little sad and even cautionary, such as revocation of licenses from certain casinos, connections of casino management with scammers and even simple bans from the government. However, it is better to know about all of these in advance and be prepared for any outcome, and in this article you will learn about the latest developments in the gambling industry.

Latest Gambling News

Typically, when news from the world of gambling gets into the mainstream news stream, it is events about big winnings that excite goosebumps. Lottery winnings by people who have bought a lottery ticket every week for years, or news taken to the absurd where a dog accidentally clicked the numbers and won the jackpot, or a cat ripped a winning lottery ticket into millions. It’s all fun and funny, but it doesn’t reflect the reality of the gambling world. In fact, news in the world of gambling is very extensive, and if you are a fan of gambling, you need to stay informed.

American Gambling Awards: Simplebet – Best Online Betting Product of the Year

The American Gambling Awards 2022 are pleased to announce that Simplebet has been named Online Betting Product of the Year 2022. The award is presented by Gambling.com Group Limited (Nasdaq: GAMB). The judges recognized Simplebet for its innovative real-time micro-betting product that delivers instant player satisfaction by creating thousands of real-time markets based on machine learning and automation. Simplebet is a B2B technology company that has pioneered microbetting in sports betting in the United States, creating a machine learning and automation infrastructure that allows this new form of betting to exist on a large scale. The company has developed a suite of innovative in-play and micro betting products for real money and free games for the NFL, NBA, MLB, college soccer and college basketball.

2023 promises to be the year of Online Poker in the U.S.

Long before sports betting, online poker was an online gambling product that everyone wanted to legalize. But the paltry income from poker compared to sports betting and online casinos made the product a latecomer to government agencies and corporate headquarters. Meanwhile, poker players continue to pine for the good old days, when tens of millions of poker players worldwide could log on and find continuous play on multiple online poker sites. This is not possible in the current legal, regulated landscape with its fenced-in player pools. The good news is that the landscape has never been better prepared for radical change. Historical analysis yields two key conclusions:

The tipping point for a sustainable online poker industry is a population of about 40 million people. This can vary depending on structural and economic conditions and gambling culture, but 40 million is a good starting point.

In a sustainable market, you can expect an average of 50-100 poker players sitting at online poker tables per million population. The smaller the market, the more that number will drop.

Legal online poker in the U.S. is slowly approaching those numbers, but thanks to recent events, that pace could accelerate.

States are always looking to increase revenue, and gambling is one of the sources they keep pumping. Recently, this has meant the legalization of sports betting. But the rapid spread of legal sports betting in the U.S. has left few viable candidates. Given the widespread availability of land-based casinos (44 states), state lotteries (45 states), and now sports betting (35 states), the only remaining uncharted frontier is online casinos (six states) and its little brother, online poker ( seven states). Bottom line: since they have pumped gambling well many times, lawmakers will have to look elsewhere for what online casinos and poker mean.

Legal casinos in New York City

At the moment, there is a serious struggle to get a license in Manhattan. It is very interesting to watch, as the big companies owning a number of famous casinos in Las Vegas are trying to convince the New York authorities to open the doors of casinos under their brands. For example, Caesars Entertainment is joining forces with SL Green Realty Corp. to convert property on Broadway into a major casino and theater for a production of The Lion King. That said, it’s important to note that Caesars Sportsbook New York already uses a mobile sports betting app in the state, which means this company already has some sort of advantage in talking to the government. Another Las Vegas gaming giant, Wynn Resorts, recently announced a partnership with a New York real estate firm to obtain a license at Hudson Yards in Manhattan. And just like that, this company’s online bookmaker, Wynnbet New York, is also available for betting in the region. Other companies that have not yet submitted their plan for a license but have also applied are Malaysia-based Genting Group, MGM Resorts in Las Vegas and Bally’s Corp. of Rhode Island. Still, the government makes no comment other than the clear position posted on the site. There, the New York State Gaming Commission announces that licenses will not be issued until 2023 “at the earliest.”

