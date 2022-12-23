What Bonuses and Promos Does Red Dog Casino Offer Players?

Red Dog Casino is a relatively new brand in the American gambling market. It appeared in 2019 and instantly attracted the attention of local players. Soon the casino became even more popular and entered the ratings of the best gambling websites. The project managed to achieve high results due to favorable conditions offered to players. On the site you can find content from leading providers and withdrawals are performed in a timely manner and without commissions. A bonus program is considered to be the strong side of the casino. It is worth finding out what bonuses you can get at Red Dog casino and how to take advantage of the best offers after registration.

Types of Promotions

Bonuses from Red Dog Casino include promos for newcomers and regular customers. Now these promos are available:

No deposit bonus

Welcome bonus

Reloads

Seasonal free spins

In addition, there is a VIP program: for active bet placing you earn points, which allow you to upgrade your status. Points can also be exchanged for money with a wager of x5.

High rollers can get additional benefits as when investing large sums they are offered more favorable conditions. Each high roller is treated individually and can apply for VIP status. All the aspects of gambling at the casino, including deposits and payouts, a high roller can discuss with a personal manager.

Promos for New Players: Details

The online casino is popular among American players because of the opportunity to take advantage of the generous no deposit bonus for registration. After you create an account, $40 is automatically credited without a promo code. This money can be spent in any game except live ones. The main thing is not to exceed the maximum bet of $10 and to perform a 50-fold turnover before making withdrawal.

Newcomers are also entitled to a welcome bonus for the first 5 deposits. The minimum deposit for participation is $10 and the total bonus amount is 225%. The wager is x30 and you are not allowed to order a payout before wagering requirements are met.

Promotions for Active Customers

To prevent customers from breaking the rules and creating several accounts, Red Dog Casino offers generous bonuses to regular players as well. Now there are 3 reloads available, the more you deposit, the bigger your bonus is:

$30 — 120%

$75 — 135%

$150 and more — 160%

Promocode is not necessary, deposit of the specified amount, made by single payment, is the only condition. A multiplier for wagering is x35.

In addition, for a symbolic deposit you can get free spins from the online casino. Not all the slots are available, now FS are given for the new slot, Desert Raider, developed by Realtime Gaming. The release of the title took place recently and the bonus will be a great opportunity to test the game.

To get free spins, you need to deposit $10 or more. After that, the system will provide you with 110 spins, each of which is equal to 0.1-dollar bet. Money won is allowed for withdrawal after a 5-fold turnover.