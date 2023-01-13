Hell is Other Demons is getting a Super Rare Games Switch release

Cuddle Monster Games and Super Rare are teaming up to release Hell is Other Demons on Nintendo Switch on January 19th.

There will be a total of 3000 copies made, and they will go on sale on January 19th at 6pm UK time (10am PT/7pm CET/1pm ET) from Super Rare Games. As usual, Super Rare tells us that “the rare physical release comes with all the current content on its cart, a full-colour manual, interior artwork, an exclusive sticker, and trading cards. Fans also won’t be waiting for long as Super Rare Games titles ship shortly after release”.

You grew up with the bullet hell arcade shooters which rewarded fast-decision making and creativity? Hell is Other Demons is crafted with expertly executed mechanics and bold, unforgettable style.

Here’s the key features for Hell is Other Demons, from the developer:

Retro Bullet Hell Shooter: Fast-paced fair, but challenging, combat rewards practice and creativity.

Fast-paced fair, but challenging, combat rewards practice and creativity. A Campaign Through Hell: Explore an extensive world full with thousands of demons and wonderfully over-the-top bosses.

Explore an extensive world full with thousands of demons and wonderfully over-the-top bosses. Arcade Mode: Fans of classic, high-score based arcade games will find a cozy home in this mode, with unlimited, procedurally generated action, and infinite replayability.

Fans of classic, high-score based arcade games will find a cozy home in this mode, with unlimited, procedurally generated action, and infinite replayability. Unforgettable Style: Hell is Other Demons’ bold art style is backed up by a heavy synthwave soundtrack composed by Rémi Gallego, of The Algorithm, and retro sound effects by Magnus Pålsson, composer of the VVVVVV OST.

We reviewed Hell is Other Demons back in 2019, where Chris Hyde said “Every death is a step closer to a new weapon unlock, or learning enemy spawn patterns and movements. It’s not without its flaws, but there’s enough here to keep you hooked and smiling as you hit the Retry button again, practising that bit more, in your reach for perfection”.

The title is out now for PC and Nintendo Switch.