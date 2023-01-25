Top 3 New Perspective Teams Dota 2

The outgoing years brought Dota back to sports online betting. Teams from different parts of the world were finally able to meet each other at three global LAN tournaments, as well as try out the new Dota Pro Circuit system with long regional seasons.

new promising teams after the reshuffle

We can only recall what happened and identify the strongest teams based on the results of the last matches.

T1

The Korean grand from League of Legends suffered for a long time in the new discipline, so that it did not bring results. Although constant replacements and failed results in the first year of T1 Dota 2 existence hinted that replacing JaCkky with young pubber 23 savage was another step to nowhere.

And at first it seemed to be true: the leader of the MMR table failed the home major, but after a pause the team seized the leadership in the Asian region, pushing Fnatic and TNC.

On Inti, the team also played well – they left the “group of death”, overtaking EG, and imposed a fight on the two main Chinese teams in the playoffs. Now it is the leader of its region. T1 has kept its roster and is able to develop further as a team.

Team Secret

In 2020, the team was the undisputed leader, winning tournament after tournament. There were simply no other contenders for Aegis of Immortal in Dota, but then The International was canceled.

Puppey and Co. were probably upset, but they didn’t lose their motivation. At the start of the season, they won the European division with a score of 7-0 (14-3 on cards) and had a good tournament in Singapore.

The second DPC cycle was sacrificed for the sake of effective preparation for TI10. This caused a lot of criticism, but the decision turned out to be correct.

Secret failed to take the title, but showed the best result in the club’s history and lost only to two finalists. Judging by the replacements in the team, Puppey was not satisfied, but the whole Team Secret was the best in Europe – it is impossible to argue with this.

Evil Geniuses

Evil Geniuses could and should have been much higher, but their performance at the main event of the year was too unsuccessful. As a result, only one victory in the playoffs over no less dismantled Elephant. But before that, the team looked powerful.

EG easily dealt with competitors in the region, playing without training and with great ping. At both majors, the team reached finals.

The match at Singapore Major 2021 was generally remembered for its drama. Then Arteezy almost got to the first trophy at the major, but iG was able to come back from 0-2 and take the victory from under the nose of the “geniuses”.

This may not inspire confidence, but the team still has potential, so we hope that the geniuses will draw conclusions and become even stronger.