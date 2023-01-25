What is a crypto casino game?

A crypto casino game is, as the name suggests, an online gambling game where you can play bitcoin casino games with crypto-currencies instead of basic currencies such as the euro or the dollar. However, it is necessary to make some clarifications to this definition.

Indeed, if it is possible to play directly with cryptos such as BTC or ETH, not all operators that offer crypto games allow to play with all digital assets. On some, you will sometimes have to play with a fiat currency.

If the bonuses, the quality of the customer support, or the security measures are important criteria, the games are nevertheless the heart of the offer of superior crypto casino.

Slot machines with a crypto jackpot

Among the slot machines, there are those with jackpots, whether fixed or progressive. This also applies to crypto casinos, which also offer this kind of slots. However, some operators have made the choice not to offer slots with a crypto jackpot.

Just like a regular slot machine, you have to click a spin button and cross your fingers that you can land a combination that will win the jackpot offered by the machine.

If you want to find out more about this, you can take a look at our publication: The best slots with a crypto jackpot.

Crypto Roulette

Crypto roulette is another classic at online casinos that accept cryptocurrencies. It is probably the most popular table game and is therefore a must on all platforms that offer online gambling.

The aim of the game is to bet on one or more numbers and wait for the ball to stop on the roulette wheel. Then, depending on the outcome, the winnings are distributed according to the bets that have been placed on the board.

Crypto Blackjack

All online casinos also offer at least one variant of blackjack on their platform. Therefore, it is also quite normal to find crypto blackjack on all operators that allow users to deposit with cryptocurrencies.

In this table game, the goal is to get 21 points or close to that number but not exceed it. If you get a higher score than the bank, then you pocket winnings, otherwise, you lose.

Crypto baccarat

Generally, baccarat is one of the three table games that are always offered by online gambling sites. Crypto baccarat is therefore a natural part of the offering available at casinos that accept digital assets.

It is a card game where the goal is to get a certain number of points. Then, depending on the result, you get variable winnings. Baccarat is more complex than blackjack, but with a little practice, you can quickly get the hang of the rules.

Crypto Poker

Poker is a very popular card game. Everyone knows about poker and there are many fans of the game around the world. Therefore, crypto poker is also a must-have game that an online gaming platform has to offer to its users.

The rules of poker are different depending on the variant considered. However, the objective is always to make a better combination than your opponents in order to pocket the bets that have been placed in the middle.

Advantages of crypto casino games

Anonymous and fast transactions. Crypto-currencies offer increased anonymity and are not controlled by centralized authorities. For you to fully enjoy the benefits of crypto table games, LTC Casino does not require verification and processes withdrawal requests instantly.

Fast play and provable fairness. When you play live dealer table games, most likely there will be other players than you. In addition, many crypto table games use provably fair algorithms, allowing you to independently verify that there is no cheating by the casino or game provider.

High RTP and strategies. To achieve maximum RTP, adhere to the optimal style of play or, in other words, a strategy.