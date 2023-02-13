Dead Island 2 has gone gold and has been brought forward a week

The sequel to the game that most remember very fondly, Dead Island 2 is coming a week early, as its release date has been brought forward. It’s hard to believe, because games are rarely brought forward, and are delayed to a later date, but that’s not the case as Dambusters and Deep Silver has announced it’s gone Gold and will be released on April 21st, 2023.

Posted to Twitter with a cheeky video that showcases lots of fans asking questions like “polish the hell outta this game will ya” and “please release this game early”, along with “ok but are you ever going to release this game??” and some other comments with the spelling clearly kept deliberately wrong, the video responds to the comments with the voiceover “Abso-fucking-lutely”, before adding “Dead Island 2 is finally gold” before fading to “and out earlier 04.21.2023” which to us in the UK is the 21st of April.

Incredibly, a Twitter user replied with “why does everyone want it a week earlier” and the official account says “cause we’ve all been waiting so long”, which isn’t wrong at all. Even the official Dying Light 2 account replied saying “SEE YOUUUUUUUU”, which Dead Island simply commented on, saying “Soon”.

We’ve been reporting on this one since 2014, which was when Deep Silver showed off some gameplay from the game. It’s since changed developer from Yager to Sumo Digital, and then again to Dambuster Studios, an internal company within Deep Silver.

There are few games this long in the making, and the last that spring to mind is The Last Guardian, which was loved by some and not by others. Dead Island 2 has kept people wondering for a very long time, but in a mere few months we’ll all know if it was worth the wait, it seems.

Dead Island 2 is coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on April 21st.