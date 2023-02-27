The Importance of Video Game Media Localization

Video game media localization is the process of converting video content from one language to another. It requires linguistic knowledge of specific environments, as well as creativity to build consistent speech and character development.

The localization of video games is an increasingly important issue for content creators and studios, as the gaming market continues to grow. Among the most common approaches to localizing media are subtitles, voice over, captioning and dubbing.

Subtitles

Subtitles are a key component of video game media localization. They help to increase a video’s view-through rate and make the content accessible to all players, regardless of language or cultural barriers.

While subtitles are a valuable tool for media localization, they can also be problematic. This is particularly true if the original text was written in a non-Roman alphabet such as Arabic or Chinese, since these writing systems often have fewer font options than the Latin alphabet.

As such, it’s essential to choose a font that’s easy to read and doesn’t cause any issues with pronunciation. This is especially important in games with slang.

A successful subtitle localization process is a multi-step process that involves a close rendition of the narrated text in accordance with speech inflections, points of emphasis, and other relevant aspects. It also includes ensuring that the subtitles are synced with the original audio, as well as establishing the appropriate speech rate adaptation.

Voice Over

Adding voice over to video games is an important part of the localization process. It allows global audiences to connect with your content and improves engagement.

A video game voice over is a narration by a voice actor that ‘acts’ out the lines for one or more characters. It’s often used for character dialogues or other content that’s intended to enchant gamers or engage them in the action.

The voice acting also helps to build the ambiance of the game, making it more immersive and realistic. This is especially true in role-playing games.

When it comes to the actual production, it’s crucial for the voice-over to be recorded in a professional studio. This means a team of experts with access to the latest tools and processes.

Then, the resulting files need to be mixed. This includes cleaning of audio files, loudness control and range compression, to achieve the best quality sound possible. This takes a lot of time and attention.

Captioning

Captioning in video game media localization is a way to ensure that your content is accessible for people with disabilities. This can be done by adding captions to videos, audio files, and podcasts.

This can help hearing impaired users to understand and engage with your content better. It also helps you to make your content more inclusive and reach a wider audience.

Originally, closed captions were designed to reach deaf or hard of hearing audiences. They provide written descriptions of what’s being spoken on screen and other relevant parts of the soundtrack, such as music and sound effects.

In addition, closed captions are used to ensure that everyone can watch the content – they’re also required by many government agencies.

Subtitling, on the other hand, is a translation of the text that’s displayed at the bottom of a video. It can be in a similar language to the dialogue, or it can be in a different language.

Dubbing

Dubbing is a key aspect of video game media localization. It allows gamers to enjoy a game without having to read the text, making the experience more immersive and engaging for the player.

This process also makes it possible for the localization provider to spend more time polishing the script, and working on last-minute changes to the text. It’s important to choose a provider that has the resources to handle this kind of work.

The process of dubbing is a complex one, and can involve many different aspects and techniques. It’s best to choose a provider that has their own studios and equipment, and works with a team of experienced native linguists and translators.

Synchrony is a key characteristic of dubbing, and it’s an especially important factor when dealing with interactive audiovisual text. Moreover, synchrony in a video game is a very specific phenomenon.

