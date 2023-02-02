World Eternal Online is a new MMORPG that’s in open alpha

Developer Core Loop has announced World Eternal Online, a brand new MMORPG, and it’s in open alpha, meaning you can sign up right away and play it.

The developer is backed by investors including Andreessen Horowitz and Galaxy Interactive, and is made up of a team full of people who have worked at places including Machine Zone, GREE, Unity, Kixeye, Relic, and Crystal Dynamics. The game is described as a “Sandbox MMORPG” that will include “factions, raiding, dungeons, territory control, a player-driven economy, and much more”.

Below we’ve got the cinematic trailer, and the official description of the game. The trailer was written, directed, and produced by Bipolar Studio.

The world of Althea is a strange and wonderful place, but every 100 centuries a demonic horde invades the world, hellbent on total destruction. Legend has it that the last time the demons attacked, they were defeated by an unprecedented alliance of five factions of heroes. 10,000 years have passed, and what had become legend, is now a reality. The hordes have returned, more powerful than ever, and this time they have torn open holes in the world, shattering space and time as they swarmed into the world, causing utter chaos. Our brave heroes have pushed the invaders to an undiscovered continent, where they are waging war right now. This area is known as the Lands Beyond, but our heroes are in dire need of your help. Come join the heroes in endless adventures and battles which you can take part in and share with friends. You may choose to engage in PvP battles or challenge yourself to build your city and defend it against opposing forces wanting to wage war. World Eternal Online features GamePass for players wanting to purchase in-game bundles filled with digital items and currency, access to the World Eternal Online VIP features, and more unannounced future benefits. GamePass has one more unique feature, which is 100% player optional. Players can decide if they want to upgrade their GamePass to a limited edition digital collectible allowing them to own, sell, or trade their collectibles!

World Eternal Online is in open alpha on PC now.