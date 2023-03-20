Podcast 514: Resident Evil 4, Bayonetta Origins, Have a Nice Death

A new episode of the podcast, and three new games. Well, a remake of an old game that’s new again, and two new games. Right?

Resident Evil 4 Remake isn’t out yet, but we’ve reviewed it and played it, and loved it. While we can’t and won’t spoil everything ahead of the release date at the end of the month, it’s time to have a good chat about how we feel about this new version of a beloved game.

Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon is out now though, and Adam loved that. Could this series be the future for Bayonetta Have a Nice Death isn’t Dead Cells, but it’s very similar, but is that a bad thing? Phew, what a chock-full podcast this will be.

