Finding the best Australian online casinos can be tedious, considering just how many options there are.You may have hopes and desires; unfortunately, players often don’t get the complete picture of how the best Australian online casino sites work until after they sign up and start playing.



To help you navigate the market and make an informed decision, we’ve reviewed the top Australian online casinos and conducted a very in-depth review of each of them.

No matter what types of games you want to play or any special features you’re looking for, these 10 top-notch Australian licensed online casinos are definitely worth your time and money.

Best Australian Online Casinos

#1. Wild.io – Overall Best Online Casino Australia; Editor’s Pick

Wild.io Casino is an excellent choice of online gambling site for Australian players. It first opened in 2022, so it’s very new on the market, but it offers an incredible experience comparable to casinos that have been around for decades.

It’s a crypto-only casino with an extensive catalog of games such as loans, tables, live games, and more. Players can make deposits and withdrawals in a variety of digital currencies such as Bitcoin, Litecoin, Bitcoin Cash, Ethereum, and more.

Because of this, players can also enjoy near-instant withdrawals when using crypto. Specific withdrawal times can vary depending on the coin and withdrawal method you choose, but there are no fees for it.

Wild.io has a very friendly lobby that helps places find suitable games seamlessly, with a good search engine you can use if you have a specific provider in mind.

Highlights

Bitcoin live games are available

Instant withdrawals are possible for certain payout methods

Wild.io team is reachable through live chat

The Curacao government licenses the casino

It has over 3000 total games and over 2800 mobile games

Pros

Many perks and a great loyalty program

No withdrawal fees

Great incentives for returning players

Cons

No fiat

#2. Golden Lion Casino: Best Mobile Play For Casino Bonuses

Golden Lion Casino is a trustworthy platform run by Rival and Betsoft, two powerful names in the online casino market. Players can access all the content both in French and English and can play a huge variety of online slots and casino games offered through downloadable software.

You can also access the games through their instant play platform if you’d prefer not to download anything.

But if you want to play on your phone or mobile device, Golden Lion Casino makes it very easy to do it. They have a fully optimized mobile casino that allows you to access your favorite pokies or other games anywhere you want.

Players have over 130 games to choose from, but their piece de resistance is their video slots section. If you’re not into that, you may still enjoy their wide selection of table games like American Roulette or Blackjack. Specialty games like Sudoku or Keno are available if you want to try something new.

The casino also takes security very seriously, using the most advanced technology to ensure all your data is safe at all times.

Highlights

Proven fair play

Licensed by the Curacao government

Video poker games are available

It offers two welcome bonuses: a 100% bonus (up to $500) for table game play, and a 150% bonus (up to $750) for slots

It includes many reload bonuses for returning players

Pros

Great customer care

24/7 live chat support is available

Amazing mobile casino

Cons

Long pending periods of withdrawals and deposits

#3. 7Bit Casino: Popular For A Variety Of Casino Games

7Bit Casino is a Bitcoin-focused online platform offering a variety of casino games. It accepts other cryptocurrencies and traditional fiat currencies as well, making it easy to play regardless of your preferred payment method. The casino’s instant-play interface is compatible with multiple platforms, including Android and iOS devices, PCs, and tablets. With a sleek dark-themed website layout, players can enjoy high-quality games from top software publishers. These games feature immersive models, storylines, and in-game sounds for a thrilling experience.

7Bit Casino, owned and operated by Dama N.V., is a multilingual platform available in English, Italian, Russian, Japanese, French, Norwegian, Polish, German, and Finnish. Since its launch in 2014, the casino has been licensed by the Curacao Gaming Authority, ensuring fair and responsible gambling practices. Although the casino accepts players from many regions, it does not allow gamblers from certain countries, such as Spain, UK, Italy, Israel, Sweden, Switzerland, Ukraine, Greece, Lithuania, and more.

To promote responsible gambling, 7Bit Casino offers links to gamblers’ therapy and allows players to set deposit limits and self-exclude from gambling. The casino also strictly prohibits underage gambling. With lucrative bonuses and promotions, including a high-rewarding VIP program, players can enjoy various gaming options while boosting their bankrolls.

Highlights

At 7Bit Casino, player security is a top priority. The casino uses 128-bit secure socket-layer encryption software technology to protect sensitive player data.

The casino offers over 3000 games, including popular titles like Book of Dead, Bank Robbers, and Starburst Touch, as well as a variety of jackpot games like Aztec Coins and Monkey Jackpot.

7Bit Casino features games from top software publishers like NetEnt, Microgaming, and Yggdrasil, offering a selection of over 3000 titles that include jackpot slots, table games, video poker, bingo, and live dealer games.

Pros

For customer support, players can contact the casino through email or live chat, with 24/7 availability for live chat. Additionally, the casino provides a comprehensive FAQ section.

7Bit Casino partners with over 100 reputable game studios to supply its extensive and fabulous games collection, with options for every player in the iGaming community.

Table game enthusiasts can enjoy thrilling variants of Roulette, Blackjack, and Baccarat.

All games are built with Random Number Generator (RNG) software to guarantee fair and unbiased outcomes.

Cons

Wagering requirements can be slightly high.

#4. Winning Casino: Best For Free Spins & Welcome Packages

Winner Casino’s website design takes a minimalistic approach, with a simple layout that features a flash image of slot machines rather than long & boring info. This allows players to quickly find the information they need. The casino is licensed by the Malta Gaming Authority and is active on social media to better connect with its audience.

Winner Casino offers various bonuses to help players boost their bankroll, including a $1,000 Welcome Package for initial deposits, a 200% Welcome Bonus exclusive for AskGamblers players up to $300, a high roller bonus up to $2,000, deposit bonuses, and comp points that can be converted to play money. To claim the exclusive bonus, players can use the promotional code bonus.

Highlights

Games

Winner Casino features over 100 games from Playtech Software, including classics and new favorites. The casino also offers table games such as Roulette, Blackjack, and Pontoon, with gaming guides and strategy information built into the software for players to access.

Customer Support

Winner Casino provides 24/7 customer support, which is essential for online casinos. Players can reach out through toll-free phone numbers, which is the fastest option, but there is no live chat available.

Software

Winner Casino relies on Playtech Software, a renowned provider that elevates the casino’s performance. Downloading the software is the sole option at Winner Casino, but the process is swift and effortless. Furthermore, Playtech Software can be downloaded and used for free.

Pros

Players can enjoy a variety of video slots, video poker, and classic slot games.

Simple gaming layouts for better gaming experience.

Cons

No live chat support available.

#5. WinLegends Casino: Recommended For High RTP

WinLegends is a great online casino for Australian players. Altacore NV, a company well-known in the industry, makes it.

The casino offers over 3000 games and routinely adds new titles to its catalog. Even after playing for a while, it’s tough to get bored with their selection, as it keeps becoming better and better.

Players receive a lot of great incentives, from a generous welcome package to a VIP loyalty program, daily cashback, and more.

WinLegends has one of the most engaging platforms we’ve ever seen. Players get to choose a hero and start their own journey through a large variety of games, from video slots to live dealer games.

The casino offers games from the industry’s best software providers, such as Pragmatic Play and Play’n GO.

Video slots are definitely the main attraction at WinLegends, all conveniently categorized into collections that allow players to easily find what they need. You can search for games based on win multipliers, features, and even volatility.

They also offer amazing live casino games hosted by real-life dealers.

Highlights

Proven fair play

A variety of deposit and withdrawal methods, such as MasterCard, Visa, and Skrill

Licensed by the Curacao government

New players receive an up to a $2000 welcome bonus

Carries both fiat and cryptocurrencies

Pros

Great selection of games

Includes a self-exclusion tool for responsible gaming

Mobile-friendly games

Cons

No video poker

#6.LetsLucky: Best Australian Online Casino For Generous Promotions

LetsLucky, a new online casino owned by Hollycorn in Nevada, offers over 3400 premium games from 80 suppliers. The Promotion section features a generous welcome package, weekly discounts, a monthly reward, contests, and a VIP programme. Players can select from various gambling companies and easily access the casino on most mobile devices.

LetsLucky holds a license from the government of Curacao, ensuring that the casino is regulated and secure for players’ personal and financial information. However, it’s important to gamble responsibly and set limits to avoid potential harm. Overall, LetsLucky provides a diverse range of games and enticing promotions for online casino gaming.

Highlights

Games

LetsLucky boasts an exceptional game selection with popular and recently released titles in every category. Players can enjoy a variety of slots such as Cash Quest, Wanted Dead or Wild, and CyberCash.

Customer Support

Any user in need of support can get in touch with the casino’s customer service department. Players can get assistance whenever they need it thanks to the casino’s live messaging feature, which is available around-the-clock.

Players can write to the casino if they require additional help.

Software

LetsLucky Casino utilizes software that has been certified by Itech Labs, an online gaming systems testing laboratory compliant with ISO/IEC 17025 standards. This ensures that the Random Number Generator (RNG) used by the casino meets industry standards, providing completely random results for every game.

Pros

The online casino offers a wide range of game providers for its customers.

In addition to the impressive selection of games, the casino also provides 24/7 live chat support services.

Cons

The online casino has set limits on the amount that can be withdrawn at a given time.

Currently, the casino accepts only five cryptocurrencies for transactions.

#7. Lucky Dream: Popular For Exceptional Game Selection

LuckyDreams Casino is the newest member of the extensive Dama N.V. network, offering players access to a massive collection of over 3,000 games from top developers. The casino also provides players with attractive daily and weekly promotions, exciting slot tournaments, and a rewarding VIP program.

The website of LuckyDreams Casino boasts a sleek design, featuring a vibrant blue background with eye-catching graphics. An interactive banner highlights the current promotions, providing players with easy access to the latest deals.

Highlights

Games

LuckyDreams offers thousands of slots, including video, jackpot, and Megaways games.

Popular slot titles include Sweet Bonanza, Money Train, Razor Shark, Book of Dead, Mega Moolah, and The Dog House Megaways.

Demo versions of most games are available, allowing players to try before betting real money.

LuckyDreams also offers a range of table games in both video and live formats, such as Roulette, Poker, Blackjack, Baccarat, and more.

The site features TV shows like Dream Catcher and Crazy Time.

Players can enjoy European, French, and American Roulette, Jacks or Better, Hi-Lo Switch, and other games.

Customer Support

The customer support team can be reached through live chat and email round the clock and offers assistance in multiple languages including English, German, Norwegian, Italian, Finnish, and Russian. Based on our multiple interactions with them, we can confirm that the customer service representatives are highly proficient and respond promptly to queries.

Software

For its collection of games, this website works with over 70 software makers. The finest in the business are employed by Casino Dreams, including Hacksaw Gaming, Pragmatic Play, and Thunderkick.

Pros

There is live chat assistance accessible. 24/7

A large number of games, including many different live casino games

Cons

Not every language on a website can use live messaging.

There is a daily cap on the number of wins.

Not all game providers are accessible in all nations.

Several outstanding grievances

#8.QueenSpins: Preferred For Spin Games

QueenSpins is a dynamic online casino that is gaining popularity in the industry. Its name reflects its diverse collection of games that include various spin-based casino games. Players who enjoy online poker and table games find this casino especially appealing. The user-friendly website makes it easy for customers to browse through the vast selection of games. The search function located in the upper right-hand corner of the website allows players to find their preferred game types with ease.

Highlights

Games

The game collection is powered by more than 35 businesses. Even though this is a small amount, it still offers players a wide range of choices. Some of the largest companies in the sector are represented here, and they will undoubtedly provide high-quality goods.

Customer Support

There are two ways to contact the support team in case of any issues while playing on the site – email and live chat. While the absence of a phone support option may be a disadvantage for those who prefer verbal communication, the availability of the live chat feature round the clock compensates for it. This means that players can reach out to the support team at any time without worrying about time constraints.

Software

At QueenSpins online casino, players can enjoy games from some of the most reputable software providers in the industry, including Netent, Betsoft, Quickspin, and Pragmatic Play. These providers are known for producing high-quality games with exceptional graphics, immersive sound effects, and entertaining titles such as Mega Moolah and Thunderstruck II. Whether you prefer table games or 3-reel pokies, QueenSpins has a diverse range of games that cater to every player’s taste. With such renowned software providers, players can expect an excellent gaming experience that is both entertaining and rewarding.

Pros

1000+ pokies games and 200+ table games available

24/7 live chat customer support

Accepts Bitcoin payments

Weekly and monthly bonuses offered

Cons

Higher wagering requirements

No telephone support available

#9. Vegas Crest Casino: Best Online Casino for Specialty Games

Vegas Crest Casino has been around since 2014 and is an excellent choice for Canadian players looking for specialty games. It’s operated by a company fully licensed by the Curacao government.

They have a high-quality platform that allows players to get started without downloading any software. Of course, users can only access the casino from a browser, but given that they have providers like Betsoft, players get a smooth experience.

They offer a wide variety of table games, video poker, and classic casino games. Vegas Crest Casino is particularly an excellent home for specialty games, like Bingo or scratch. If you want to try something new, this is the place to sign up for. Unfortunately, they lack a live dealer section.

Vegas Crest offers a good amount of bonuses both for new and existing players, such as welcome packages, limited-time bonuses, and ongoing promotions. In addition, players can also benefit from a loyalty program that provides additional rewards and even a bonus on their birthday.

Regarding payments, they allow players to use credit cards and e-wallets. You can also choose Bitcoin or direct bank transfers. Vegas Crest allows you to access your winning through a check, and there are no added fees to stress about. Payout times can take around 1-2 days, which is fast.

Highlights

The user interface is very efficient and intuitive

The casino offers over 800 games

Banking options include e-wallets, cards, credit cards, and more

First deposit includes a 200% match up to $1000

Second deposit has a 300% match up to $1500

Has both a referral and a loyalty program for extra perks

Pros

Great selection of specialty games

Instant play games

24/7 live support

Cons

No live casino

Withdrawals processing can take three days

#10. Cyber Bingo Casino – Popular For Online Bingo

CyberBingo Casino is an online casino in Australia integrated into the world’s oldest online bingo platforms. Whether you sign up for CyberBingo for its casino games or bingo features, you will most definitely enjoy your experience.

All of its games are instant play, allowing users to get started without needing to download software. We loved the fact that the platform was fully optimized for mobile, even if they did not have a mobile app.

Users can access various bingo games daily, each with its theme, prize, and jackpots. The casino part offers fan-favorite games such as slots, five-reel bonus video slots titles, and progressive jackpots. Their catalog also includes table games like baccarat, blackjack, and specialty games like Keno.

Highlights

New players get a no-deposit bonus of $25

Live chat is available 27/7

Independent testing companies have vetted the casino

Users get a wide range of popular payment methods, such as cards or e-Wallets

Pros

Has both bingo and casino games

Games are available on most devices

The platform is secured with an SSL encryption

Cons

Payments might be more difficult, depending on your bank

How Did We Choose The Best Online Casinos Australia?

Australian players have a plethora of options regarding online casinos. However, upon first view, they all seem the same.

They offer generous bonuses, unique games, and the opportunity to win real money fairly. Unfortunately, a lot of the time, these casinos grossly exaggerate their claims to make their services seem more appealing.

For this reason, we decided to establish a specific set of factors we used during our analysis. This helped us quickly disqualify a whopping number of online casinos in Australia that did not rise to our expectations.

Here are all the factors we considered when making our list of the top online casinos in Australia:

Games and software providers

A variety of games is imperative for an online casino. Our top picks have a very generous catalog with some of the most beloved providers worldwide and from top software providers.

Any online casino that wants to offer their player a good betting experience needs to diversify its offering. Playing can quickly get boring, and you may need to start looking for a new palace to play.

You wouldn’t believe how many online casinos in Australia have very poor game catalogs. Thankfully, if you use our list, you won’t ever need to know!

Bonuses and perks

A good casino offers new players an excellent welcome package. A grand online casino routinely gives back to its players with lots of great incentives.

We were interested to see how these casinos reward their players. Here are the different types of bonuses and perks we considered:

Welcome bonus – this is the package offered exclusively to new players right after they sign up. We not only looked at how big these bonuses were but whether they had some strings attached, like a minimum deposit.

Free spins – casinos routinely offer free spins to players, either as part of their welcome package or a nice present to returning ones. We wanted to see how many, if any, free spins these casinos roll out.

High roller rewards – some casinos put in more effort to emulate real-life casinos than others. We would like to see if online casinos offer any perks or extra bonuses to high-roller players. Sometimes, the perks are given in a particular VIP program.

Referral program – another great type of bonus online casinos can offer is a referral bonus. This helps both the players and the casino, so you’d assume all of them would have this program in place. But, as we’ve personally seen, that’s not always the case.

Deposits and withdrawals

Offering a variety of payment methods helps players access easy and convenient ways to deposit and withdraw money from their casino account; we paid close attention to the type of payment methods these online casinos offer.

We mainly focused on those casinos that included cards, bank transfers, e-wallets, and other types of payment options at the same time. These are the casinos that provide the highest level of convenience to players.

Fair play

An online casino must guarantee fair play for all its games. Otherwise, there is a considerable risk of the odds being stacked against the player’s favor.

Without proven fair play, the so-called “randomness” of the games might actually not be that random. This would mean that, right from the beginning, you have little chance of scoring big and winning.

Fair play involves integrating special software that allows all games to provide equal opportunities to players and calculate the results based on their skills and chances, just like it would happen in real life.

Casinos that carry games from reputable providers usually don’t have this problem since no provider would ever want to be associated with an unfair online casino.

Licensing and regulation

All the casinos on our list adhere to stringent rules and regulations imposed by the world’s most reputable gaming institutions.

Looking at casino licensing was a non-negotiable factor in our book. To get a license, online casinos in Australia need to abide by all that institution’s requirements, which can include aspects about platform safety or protecting user data.

User experience

We thought it was important to consider how intuitive and pleasant the casinos’ platform was. After all, this can directly contribute to the player’s experience.

Most gamblers want an online casino that transports them as closely as possible to the real deal so that they can be fully immersed in the experience. We looked long and hard at games’ graphics and animations to see the level of quality that these games provide.

Moreover, we also needed to make sure these platforms were easy to use. You don’t want to sign up for a casino that has a poor website where you’d need tens of minutes just to find the game you want to play, do you?

No, we don’t think so. So, we only included those Australian online casinos with impeccable website designs.

Mobile friendliness

Some players prefer to play online casino games on their computers or laptop so that they can fully concentrate. Others would like mobile gaming to be able to access their favorite games at any time, anywhere.

So, we also considered whether a casino offers mobile compatibility or not. You may want to play on something other than a mobile device, but it’s nice to have the option.

Customer support

Even if you’re very experienced with online casinos in Australia, sooner or later, there may come a time when you’d need the assistance of the customer support team.

Ideally, the casino should offer around-the-clock customer care since not all players want to place their bets on a 9-5 basis. Therefore, we selected casinos that also provided easy ways for players to get in touch with their team, such as through live chat functionalities or even by phone.

Moreover, we also assessed how much help these casinos offered their players through different resources. We searched for FAQ-type pages that helped answer player queries and even short guides that could help beginners get started.

What You Should Know Before Signing Up For An Online Casino in Australia?

Before you sign up for an online casino in Australia, it’s very important to keep a few things in mind. Online gambling is a very profitable market which encourages many companies to enter it and try to set up a casino.

Unfortunately, not all the results you’ll see in a Google search will be worth your time. Some may even take part in shady actions designed to cheat users out of their hard-earned money.

So, before you sign up and make a deposit, check out this short guide on how to find the best online casinos in Australia:

Think of your needs and preferences

Even if you’re just getting started, you likely have some preferences regarding the types of games a casino should offer, payment methods, currencies, or others. Not all casinos offer the same types of services, so it’s essential to research them before signing up.

If you need help determining what kind of casino you want, you can always start with one of the ten best online casinos in Australia we’ve included in our review above.

Assess their safety

An online casino processes a lot of sensitive user information, such as all your financial details. As a result, it’s essential to make sure the casino you chose goes the extra mile to ensure all this information is handled correctly.

There are many people out there who would love access to sensitive financial details. Still, it’s the casino’s job to make it impossible to access through data encryption and securing their platform.

Check out their games catalog

Some casinos specialize in certain games. While most will try to include diverse types of casino games in their catalog, don’t take that at face value. You can do quick research on their platform to see what sort of games they offer.

Note that some casinos can be tight lipped about the games they offer, and only reveal it after you sign up. To save time, you can search for this information on third-party websites.

Check for incentives and payouts

Great casinos have no problem giving their users great perks and bonuses to encourage them to keep playing. Unfortunately, while everyone claims to offer the most generous package, that’s only sometimes the case.

Go to their site and see the bonuses and promotions the casino offers, not just to new players but to returning ones. Moreover, check on the dotted line to see what strings may be attached to these bonuses.

Moreover, you need to understand what type of payout process these casinos can offer. The good ones often try to make this process as simple as possible. But let’s say not all companies are interested in making it easy for players to access their money.

Read user reviews

Online reviews are one of the most powerful tools to learn everything you need to know about how an online casino treats Australian players. On their website, all their copy is carefully written to make the casino seem perfect on paper.

But the reviews may paint a different picture. We recommend searching for these reviews on third-party sites like Trustpilot since the testimonials on the casino websites are carefully selected to showcase only the good parts of the company.

In the reviews, check to see if the casino truly offers what it claims in terms of bonuses and a playing experience. Also, be sure to read up on how the online casino resolves customer issues to get a better sense of how much they respect their players.

Analyze the terms and conditions

With online casinos, you need to understand that all of them, even the truly great ones, can have different rules regarding how they operate. After all, they can’t operate in chaos, right?

These rules are often designed to provide a fair experience for everyone. But unfortunately, many players skip the terms and conditions, which can increase their chances of making costly mistakes.

For example, a casino’s welcome bonus may only be used for a few specific games. Or the casino may charge a small fee for user inactivity. Either way, knowing these rules help ensure a smooth playing experience.

FAQs on Australian Online Casino

Q1. How do I get started with online casinos in Australia?

You can start online gambling with top Australian online gambling sites with just a few simple steps:

Find a casino – use our helpful guide to analyze a few contenders and make an informed decision.

Create an account – most casinos have a straightforward account process. However, you may need to verify your identity before you can make withdrawals.

Make a deposit – with online casinos; you’ll need to deposit some funds into your account, which is basically like making a payment. Some casinos ask for a minimum deposit, while others allow you to pay whichever amount you want.

Claim your bonus – in some cases, the welcome bonus is given automatically after you make your first deposit; others, have to be claimed. The casino will have its welcome package rules written down on its website.

Start playing – all you need to do now is find the type of games you want and start playing. Good luck!

Q2. Is online gambling legal in Australia?

Online gambling sites are perfectly legal in Australia, though the rules and regulations are unclear. Still, players are not at risk of penalties from government authorities for online gambling.

Unfortunately, murky legal waters make room for many low-quality casinos in the Australian market. Therefore, players must remain vigilant and carefully review the casino before playing.

Q3. Are online gambling sites in Australia safe?

That depends. Reputable online casinos in Australia go to great lengths to ensure all their users have a safe and secure gambling experience.

They can have different methods to ensure this, such as using encryption technology to “mask” sensitive user information or requiring two-factor authentication to secure user accounts.

Moreover, if a casino is licensed, even by an offshore authority, they most likely have sound safety measures. These authorities often have stringent rules and regulations the casino must adhere to receive its license.

Q4. Can you make real money with online gambling sites in Australia?

Of course! A reputable casino can offer users a chance to score big and cash out actual money prizes. There could be different ways to achieve this.

For instance, crypto casinos usually only offer payouts in crypto currencies such as Bitcoin and Ethereum. Users can then choose to convert their winnings into cash.

Final Thoughts: Online Casino Australia

Remember that online gambling is a growing market, and some companies that are appearing in it have less than noble intentions.

Since it’s your money, you need to remain responsible and thoroughly vet them before sending them a dime.

This list contains some of the most reputable online casinos for Australian players.

If you’ve been thinking about joining one and potentially scoring big, we recommend checking out one of the ten excellent options we’ve described.

Good luck!

