Thunderful Group has confirmed the popular LEGO Bricktales is coming to mobile devices on April 27th, and will cost $4.99 / €5.59 / £4.99 across iOS and Android devices.

From the Bridge Constructor series developer, you can check out the (very) short mobile release trailer below, as well as the info on the game from the latest press release.

As you search for inspiration to help your grandfather reinvigorate his rundown amusement park and meet a host of colourful characters that you can help with your LEGO-building skills, you’ll be tasked with putting together cool aesthetic creations, such as market stands and music boxes, and have your building skills tested with functional physics-based puzzles like building cranes and gyrocopters, delivered by the team behind the Bridge Constructor series.

“We’re so excited to announce that our brick-building adventure LEGO Bricktales will launch on April 27 for iOS and Android users,” said Agostino Simonetta, Chief Games Officer at Thunderful. “The brick-by-brick building mechanic in LEGO Bricktales is a match made in heaven for touchscreens and we can’t wait to see your creations, when it launches on April 27 for mobile.”

When Chris White reviewed LEGO Bricktales, he scored it a 8/10 and said “LEGO Bricktales offers you a chance to be creative, transporting you back in time to when LEGO was about the freedom to build what you want without following pages and pages of instructions. While there are certain guidelines, it’s all about how you get to the finish line. The friendly feel to the story and the humour is light, which is something missing in a lot of games today. There’s a fair bit to do outside of building, and when worlds are built so delicately and beautifully, there’re plenty of reasons for fans of LEGO to delve into Clockstone’s charming puzzler”.

LEGO Bricktales is out now for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch, and is coming to mobile devices on April 27th.