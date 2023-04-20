What Are The Fastest Selling Video Games In Europe?

The video game industry has seen massive growth in recent years, with millions of gamers around the world eagerly anticipating the release of new titles each year. Europe, in particular, has been a lucrative market for game developers, with a huge number of gamers residing in the region.

Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has taken the video game market by storm, emerging as the top-selling game for February 2023. The game is set in the world of Harry Potter and offers players an immersive experience where they can embark on a thrilling adventure to become a powerful witch or wizard. The website GamesIndustry.biz also recently reported that Hogwarts Legacy took the number one spot for the fastest-selling video game in Europe ahead of Fifa 23 and Grand Theft Auto 5.

The game is so popular that many well-known European streamers have been playing and streaming their progress on the game for hundreds of thousands of people to watch, with names such as ‘Elxokas’ and ‘IlloJuan’ regularly posting Hogwarts Legacy-related content. The game surpassed Twitch’s existing viewership record for a single-player game with 1.2 million viewers all watching the game being streamed at once.

The popularity of the game allowed it to become one of the fastest selling games ever, making $850 million in the first week and rose to the top of the Steam, PlayStation and Xbox store leaderboard, and selling over 12 million copies in the first two weeks.

FIFA 23

FIFA is one of the most popular sports video game franchises in the world, with a huge fanbase that eagerly awaits each new release. The game is a football simulation that allows players to compete in virtual matches using real-life players and teams from various leagues around the world which has proven to be a great pass-time for football fans and gamers alike. According to a recent article by NYSB, popular internet celebrity KSI actually started out by uploading FIFA commentary videos in his bedroom. Since then, he has taken both the online and boxing world by storm.

The Youtuber’s videos about the game lead to great prospects, with KSI becoming the CEO of Prime, Misfits Boxing and restaurant chain, Sides. The game series, which has been a factor in many successful careers, has consistently broken sales records over the years, with the 2022 installment, selling 7 million copies within just a week of its release.

The latest installment in the FIFA franchise, FIFA 23, has already proven to be a massive success, breaking records with over 10.3 million copies sold within just the first week of its release. This puts the game well ahead of its predecessor, FIFA 22. FIFA 23 has also been crowned the best-selling game of 2022 in Europe, and is on track to become the most successful launch in EA Sports’ history.

Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 is a first-person shooter game that is set in a realistic and modern war setting. Players take on the roles of elite soldiers who must complete various missions, both alone and as part of a team. The game’s realistic graphics and advanced gameplay mechanics have made it a favorite among fans of the first-person shooter genre.

The latest iteration of the Call of Duty franchise, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, has taken the video game industry by storm, surpassing all previous sales records. The game’s massive success was evident from the start, as it became not only the fastest-selling game of the year but also the fastest-selling game in the franchise’s history. In a mere ten days, it generated over $1 billion in sales, a remarkable feat for any video game.

By December 2022, the game had already sold 8 million copies, just over a month after its release on October 28th, 2022. The game’s popularity can be attributed to the fact that it is a reboot of the franchise’s popular Modern Warfare game from 2019, with added features and improvements that have brought new life to the series.

God Of War: Ragnarök

God of War: Ragnarök has lived up to its highly anticipated status by becoming the fastest-selling first-party launch game in PlayStation history. As a follow-up to the critically acclaimed God of War (2018), the action-adventure game has garnered immense interest from fans all around the world. Within its first week of release in November 2022, God of War: Ragnarök had already sold over 5.1 million units, a testament to its immense popularity. GodIsAGeek announced that this title was well suited to being game of the year for 2022 too.

Developed by Santa Monica Studio and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, the game was released worldwide on November 9, 2022, and marked the first cross-gen release in the God of War series, being available on both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 consoles.

In God of War: Ragnarök, players once again take on the role of Kratos, the God of War, and his son Atreus, as they journey through the world of Norse mythology. With improved graphics, an engaging storyline, and a host of new enemies and challenges, the game has been praised for its seamless gameplay and intuitive controls.