Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case release date revealed

Microids has confirmed the release date for Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case via a brand new trailer, and you’ll be able to play the game on August 29th, 2023. The title will be coming to PC, Nintendo Switch, PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X on that date, and is a sequel to Hercule Poirot: The First Cases.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will allow players to experience an “exciting, original story, true to the style and tone of Agatha Christie, in which they will be introduced to Arthur Hastings, Poirot’s beloved sidekick”, says Microids in its press release. It continues: “Together, they have been charged with the safe transport of a priceless work of art on its way to be displayed in London. However, the opening night will not go to plan… the detectives will be called upon to solve a brand-new mystery in the heart of London”.

Check out the trailer below, along with more on the game and the key features:

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will feature a compelling gameplay and will bring you into Hercule Poirot’s world. Explore the capital, search for clues, interview suspects and witnesses, and solve this all-new investigation.

A brand-new mystery – Written by the award-winning team who bought you Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases comes a gripping new adventure for Poirot with a whole new cast of characters to challenge the great detective.

Written by the award-winning team who bought you Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The First Cases comes a gripping new adventure for Poirot with a whole new cast of characters to challenge the great detective. Witnesses and Suspect Interrogations – Solve mysteries and challenge suspects using the new match puzzle system to spot inconsistencies on the spot.

Solve mysteries and challenge suspects using the new match puzzle system to spot inconsistencies on the spot. Environment and Item Inspection – Explore all new environments and get up close with new first person inspection puzzles for a more cinematic view of the scenes.

Explore all new environments and get up close with new first person inspection puzzles for a more cinematic view of the scenes. Mindmaps and Character Profiles – The game’s trademark mindmaps return allowing you to use Poirot’s famous little grey cells to build challenging mindmaps and then draw the correct connections that can solve the case. The same now applies to the various suspects as Poirot gathers facts and information about each one to build detailed character profiles, key to solving the case and finding the true criminal among them.

The game’s trademark mindmaps return allowing you to use Poirot’s famous little grey cells to build challenging mindmaps and then draw the correct connections that can solve the case. The same now applies to the various suspects as Poirot gathers facts and information about each one to build detailed character profiles, key to solving the case and finding the true criminal among them. Enhanced Environments – More detail, weather effects and enhanced audio all provide more depth and life to each of the new isometric game scenes across London.

More detail, weather effects and enhanced audio all provide more depth and life to each of the new isometric game scenes across London. Fully Voiced – The story comes to life with a fully voiced script in English, French and German

It’s been a great time for fans of detective games recently, what with the Sherlock Holmes games, and now this one.

Agatha Christie – Hercule Poirot: The London Case will be released on August 29th on PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.