BBG Entertainment announces three revived games including DynaBlaster

BBG Entertainment has decided to go full-nostalgia, and has announced three games are coming back for its summer games line-up, all of which will be coming to PCs and modern consoles.

The first of these games will be DynaBlaster which is coming at the start of July. This is a “reimagined version of BBG’s 2015 inspired bomber game”, and is coming to PC (Steam), Nintendo Switch, Xbox, and Mac. But while BBG Entertainment won’t give us full details on the other games coming, we do know what they are, thanks to the President, who has said:

“We are thrilled to offer unique multiplayer and cross-platform gaming fun this summer with DYNABLASTER, ASTROSMASH and SHARK! SHARK!™ lined up for release,” says Stephan Berendsen, President of BBG Entertainment. “We are proud to have SHARK! SHARK!™ and ASTROSMASH including the original game versions and versions for future consoles from Intellivision now part of our BBG portfolio and can’t wait to bring back classic gaming fun for the whole family with reimagined versions of some of the most popular games ever created!”

You can see the trailer for DynaBlaster above, but also the Shark! Shark! trailer by clicking here, and the Astrosmash gameplay video, here. This is the developer behind games like Boulder Dash, so the nostalgia definitely makes sense here, and given the 16-Bit Intelllivision titles, older gamers might well enjoy revisiting these.

The three games are planned for release over the Summer across PC and console formats.