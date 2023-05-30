Deck-building FPS Friends vs Friends launches today

Publisher Raw Fury has announced that Brainwash Gang’s FPS deck-builder, Friends vs Friends is out now today for PC via Steam.

The game will also be coming to consoles later this year, but if you grab the deluxe edition on PC you’ll also get the digital soundtrack, and the next two premium expansions, which will also be coming later this year. There’s a 20% discount on the game for the first week it’s on sale, as well.

Check out the new launch trailer, as well as the official word on the game from the press release, below:

The delightfully frantic deck- building FPS from developer Brainwash Gang and publisher Raw Fury, releases today on Steam for $9.99 | €9,99 | £8,50, with an additional 40% limited-time launch discount available for those who dive in right away. Friends vs Friends combines 1v1 or 2v2 combat and deck-building with all the frenetic fun of an online PvP shooter: choose your character, create a custom deck of madcap weapons and abilities, and hop into fast-paced multiplayer mayhem! Friends vs Friends puts a game-changing twist on the classic FPS formula: all your powers, weapons and debuffs are played from your deck of cards! Become a titan, summon friendly turrets, steal health with vampire bullets, or just give your opponent a big head. Earn new cards, level them up, and unlock new characters with unique skills in chaotic 1v1 or 2v2 game modes.

Raw Fury also sent over a key features list for Friends vs Friends, as follows:

Friends vs Friends: Matchmake with players worldwide in fast-paced 1v1 or 2v2 combat, or host private matches with your friends. Need support? Invite some pals to spectate!

Matchmake with players worldwide in fast-paced 1v1 or 2v2 combat, or host private matches with your friends. Need support? Invite some pals to spectate! A Game with Character: Choose from a cast of stylish characters, each with their own special abilities that improve the synergies of your deck.

Choose from a cast of stylish characters, each with their own special abilities that improve the synergies of your deck. Progress to Impress: Level up and get new cards through matched bouts and timedchallenges.

Level up and get new cards through matched bouts and timedchallenges. Stack Your Deck: Collect weapon, trap, and curse cards, then level them up to increase their power.

Collect weapon, trap, and curse cards, then level them up to increase their power. Play Dress-Up: Unlock cool cosmetics like skins and card design variants for bragging rights!

Unlock cool cosmetics like skins and card design variants for bragging rights! Practice, Practice, Practice: Go up against bots to try out new card combos and improve your skills for when it really counts.

Go up against bots to try out new card combos and improve your skills for when it really counts. Low Price + High Quality = How?! Keep the crew together! Friends vs Friends levels the playing field on cost, so jumping in is a big-brain move.

Keep the crew together! Friends vs Friends levels the playing field on cost, so jumping in is a big-brain move. Updates & Seasonal Content: Expect loads of post-launch content, including new unique characters, cards, maps, and upgrades to your home base!

Friends vs Friends is released on PC today, 30th May, 2023.