Hypnospace Outlaw spinoff Slayers X coming to Game Pass and PC in June

Bare with us on this, but the fictional character Zane Lofton from within Hypnospace Outlaw who started Big Z Studios has made a game, Slayers X, which is a real game, that is really coming out on June 1st, 2023. So yes, the 14 year old Zane Lofton will be a game developer in the real world, despite not existing.

Slayers X is a “rude first-person shooter “developed by Zane”, that looks like it’s come directly from the 90s. In the same way that Hypnospace aimed to capture the feel of using a computer in the 90s, Slayers X aims to capture the feeling playing a 90s shooter”.

It’s not only coming to PC (via Steam) on June 1st, but the Hypnospace Outlaw spinoff is hitting Game Pass on that date, too. The wonderful Mike Rose of No More Robots, rightly said that “It’s kinda unbelievable that Xbox are allowing us to put this wild thing on Game Pass”.

Enough talk, though, have a look at the trailer:

Developer Zane Lofton of Big Z Studios, the creator of Slayers X, started making Slayers X back in 1999. Unfortunately, just as he was close to completing his masterpiece, the CD-ROM went missing and was lost. Decades went by before Zane finally found it again, and the game is now ready to launch, published by No More Robots. Except that Zane doesn’t actually exist, and none of this is true. Zane is a character from the award-winning Hypnospace Outlaw, and Slayers X is a spin-off from Hypnospace, created by the original Hypnospace team. But that’s not going to stop us from pretending like Zane is real, and is ready to kick you in the nards with his ridiculous, 18-rated turd-em-up. Zane’s mom has been blown up by the Psyko Sindikate, and Zane is on a path to revenge her. Underneath this pile of blood, gore and toilet jokes, Slayers X aims to capture the feel of shooters from the 90s, in the very same way that Hypnospace Outlaw perfectly captured operating systems from that same period. It honestly has be played to be believed, with over-the-top weapons, cutscenes that could have been pulled from a different era, and a protagonist who cannot stop commenting on every single thing that happens, in the most crude manner possible.

Slayers X is coming to PC (Steam) and Xbox (Game Pass) on June 1st, 2023.