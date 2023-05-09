Liberté is coming to PC this month, release date trailer revealed

Developer Superstatic and Publisher Anshar Publishing have announced the release date of Liberté, along with a new trailer showing the game off. Liberté will be hitting PCs (via Steam) on May 23rd, mixing it up with a combination of roguelike, fast-paced combat, and deck building mechanics, and those phrases are sure to put it on a lot of people’s radars.

You’ll need to gather cards, make friends with folks, and uncover the story which includes Lady Bliss, an invader from another dimension, all while exploring and battling it out in the French Revolution. Check out the release date trailer, below:

“It’s so exciting to finally be able to give gamers a release date for Liberté later this month,” offers Kajetan Wyrzykowski, Narrative Designer. “We think players are going to find both the Parisian setting, and the easy to understand but difficult to master Card system enthralling from day one, and we can’t wait to see them lead René to victory.”

Here’s a list of the features that’ll be in the game:

Tackle an Action Roguelite mixed with a Deckbuilder: Players unlock cards and build decks that unlock skills, passives and game changing mechanics to make their avatars stronger.

Liberté hits Steam on May 23rd, and will cost $19.99 / €19.50 / £16.75.