Station to Station announced, coming to Steam later this year

Publisher PRISMATIKA and developer Galaxy Grove have announced Station to Station, a new minimalist railroad simulator coming to Steam later this year.

Much of this one seems to focus on player enjoyment, as it’s “relaxing and peaceful”, and the voxel art really does look great. There are upgrades within the game, but they’re optional and can allow strategic players to earn high scores.

Check out the announcement trailer below, and see the lovely visuals in action. We’ve also dropped the official word on the game below for you:

In Station to Station, players are tasked with transforming a small rural world into a vibrant, lush environment full of life and colour by placing stations and creating connections to foster growth and expansion. Aspiring conductors will hop on board and steam through a variety of colourful biomes, breathing new life into dry desert sands, and transforming untamed mountain terrain. As the tracks are laid down a tranquil world will spring to life with an ever-widening tapestry of flora and fauna! For those seeking to test their management and planning skills, each of the game’s levels offer their own optional challenges, stack bonuses, and unique mechanics tied to every biome. Whether seeking relaxation or mental stimulation, Station to Station has something for everyone!

PRISMATIKA as a publisher does seem to be on a role, with Desktop Dungeons: Rewind, for example, while developer Galaxy Grove is a new studio with around six employees. This is the team’s first game, but there’s plenty of experience as the studio was founded by Joost van Dongen, who worked on Awesomenauts, De Blob, and Swords & Soldiers to name a few titles.

There’s no confirmed release date for it yet, but Galaxy Grove’s debut title is coming to PC (via Steam – pun not intended) later this year.