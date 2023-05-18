Supraland: Six Inches Under is out on consoles right now

As part of the Humble Games showcase today, we had a surprise video game drop. Supraland: Six Inches Under is now available on consoles, so if you can tear yourself away from Tears of the Kingdom for long enough to try something else then this could be the game.

This 3D Metroidvania is set (you guessed it) six inches under the original game, in an underground world. Packed with puzzles and a unique charm, Supraland: Six Inches Under is a standalone title that works for newcomers to the series too.

“Unearth what’s beneath the surface in Six Inches Under, a new first-person Supraland adventure full of puzzles, exploration, fun secrets to discover, hundreds of gags, and two funny ones!

In the miniature world, the dreaded Rakening has scattered the townspeople of Superland six whole inches below the surface of the sandbox! Fulfill your toybox fantasies as a brave Blue Plumber and use your skill and ingenuity to survive and rescue your fellows. You may be small—but this is bound to be one big adventure.”

Friend of the site and all around badass Nicola Ardron called the original Supraland “a delight” and said that “Supraland is a delight. I will admit to having misgivings before I went in, but the amount of secrets and things packed into this little adventure is astonishing. It is, perhaps slightly too long, approaching twenty hours, so there is a danger of over-staying its welcome a little. The puzzles, however are consistently fun to solve, requiring a bit of lateral thinking at times, and there’s an enormous amount of pleasure in solving them. The best puzzle games are the ones that have you stumped for a little while, and then when the solution becomes apparent elicits a little “aha” moment. Supraland has that in abundance”, so I reckon this one will be something special too.