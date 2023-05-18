Wizard of Legend 2 and Lost Skies announced at the Humble Games showcase

It wouldn’t be a showcase without some new games, and Humble delivered in the form of Wizard of Legend 2 and Lost Skies.

Wizard of Legend was packed full of dungeons, magic and Roguelike randomness the first time around, and it seems like that won’t be changing. What is changing though is the development team behind the game. Dead Mage (the team who made Children of Morta) are behind the scenes this time around, and are looking to push this action packed co-op game even further this time around. From the short trailer we got to see the biggest change for the sequel has to be the art style, which is now fully 3d and has that magical storybook vibe that Bayonetta Origins did so well.

Lost Skies is a game that we saw a lot less of in the showcase, but still has a lot of promise. This open world co-op adventure from Bossa Games is set on islands floating in the sky, and will feature skyships that you can build and a whole lot of grappling. We didn’t see any gameplay in this early look at the game, but I certainly like the sound of it.

Alongside these two announcements, Humble Games also showed off four games that have been recently given publishing partnerships with the flagship indie publisher. #BLUD is the first game from 2d animation studio Exit 73, and it shows in the visuals. Bo: Path of the Teal Lotus might just be my new most anticipated game, with hand drawn art and majestic Metroidvania action. Breeze in the Clouds is about a corgi with weather powers, with combo based combat inspired by fighting games. And finally there was Cataclismo, which is all about building your own castle to defend from waves of evil.

The final game talked about in the showcase was Stray Gods: The Role Playing Musical. Members of the cast (including Felicia Day) spoke about what makes the game special, and we got to see a little more of how the narrative choices work in a musical setting. This game cannot come soon enough, and I know I’ll be singing along at launch.

The Humble Games showcase was overall pretty fantastic, and full of games I cannot wait to get my hands on. It was a bit of a shame that we didn’t get a whole lot of dates for these upcoming releases, but really that’s just because I want to play them already.