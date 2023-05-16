The original Xbox console marked Microsoft’s entry into the world of gaming when it was launched in late 2001. The sixth-generation gaming console introduced iconic Xbox series such as Halo and Fable, as well as the launch of the online gaming service Xbox Live. Although the console was discontinued in 2006, it still managed to sell an impressive 24 million units worldwide.

In this article, we’ll take a trip down memory lane and look at the top 10 best-selling Xbox games of all time.

Ninja Gaiden, 2004

Ninja Gaiden sold more than 1.5 million copies. It’s no surprise why… After all, this is one of the most challenging and difficult games ever made for Xbox. It’s not one of those games where experience comes with skill. Instead, every level will give you a serious headache.

The difficulty of the game lies in the enemies you’ll have to face. Sure, you’ll get used to them, and then, some of them are a bit predictable. You can become familiar with their moves and attitude, but the element of surprise will always strike out of nowhere.

Counter Strike, 2003

Counter Strike is one of the most popular shooters ever made. It’s still popular today, two decades after its release. There are still professional teams out there, as well as tournaments and competitions. Back in the day, Xbox Live allowed online games, and Counter Strike was on everyone’s lips.

The general idea of the game is to battle others in deathmatches. You can also grab some friends and smash a multiplayer game. You could play yourself, with friends, or total strangers, the game will be just as fun. There’s also a single player mode, but it’s never been too popular, yet it’s very well made.

Star Wars: Knights of The Old Republic, 2003

With nearly 1.6 million copies sold, this is one of the most underestimated games for Xbox. Its popularity back in the day was huge, and copies are still being sold today, so it’s less likely to leave the chart too soon. The best part about it? Everything’s original.

If you’ve tried other Star Wars games, you’ll notice most of them are inspired from the actual movies. You’re quite familiar with the action, and you know what you’re supposed to do. Well, this one brings in a super exciting story that takes place 4,000 years before the Galactic Empire.

Dead or Alive 3, 2001

Believe it or not, Dead or Alive 3 sold more than a million copies within the first half a year since its original release. The fighting game has a pretty cool storyline. A secret company tries to create a superhuman weapon by turning Genra, a ninja clan leader, into Genra, an evil force.

Now active under the name Omega, the former clan leader is trying to destroy everything, so ninjas must unite one more time to defeat him. The game is still popular today, so those looking to download Xbox games can find its original image file all over the web.

Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell, 2002

With more than 2.4 million copies sold, this is one of the most spectacular stealth games ever made for Xbox. It’s still widely played today, mostly because of its unique gameplay and story. The concept of the game is fairly simple to understand though…

You’re Sam Fisher, and you’re a master in terms of espionage. You’re always lurking in the dark, hiding in the shadow, and trying to complete one task after another without being seen. It’s a unique adventure with incredibly smooth movements.

Grand Theft Auto Double Pack, 2003

The pack sold nearly 2.5 million copies. It’s not just one game, but two of the most epic titles released for Xbox. It’s practically a best-of pack. GTA 3 is car based. You rob cars and get all kinds of jobs while trying to build some respect and reputation in the criminal underworld.

Moving on, the other title, GTA Vice City, puts you in a gangster’s shoes. You’ve just come out of jail, and you need to start from scratch. Everyone’s after you, but you have nothing to lose. Again, missions are extremely diversified and well worth your time.

Fable, 2004

More than three million copies make Fable a front runner when it comes to Xbox games. The world is unique, characters stand out, and there’s fantasy and action everywhere, while your character will grow and develop with every new interaction. It’s simply a masterpiece…

You can choose different specializations and abilities. You can be good, but you can also choose the evil side. There are plenty of side quests for different rewards, and no matter what way you choose, there’s always a different outcome. Fable is a mix of everything and a unique game, no doubt about it.

Sneak King, 2006

Sneak King is highly related to Burger King, and that’s maybe one of the reasons wherefore it sold around 3.2 million copies. It’s a stealth game with a pretty interesting story… Your role is to find hungry people, sneak behind them and give them a burger or they’ll pass out. How cool is that?

You’ll get different rewards based on how close you can get to people, combo moves, deliveries, how many people faint before you arrive, and so on… It may seem a bit childish. It is, but then, the gameplay is unique, so Sneak King can definitely become an addictive pleasure.

Halo: Combat Evolved, 2001

Halo: Combat Evolved sold over five million copies. This release changed the first person shooting industry forever. It has become an influence for every shooter you play today, and it took everything to a completely different level. Here’s why…

Compared to other similar games, Halo: Combat Evolved brought in a massive map. It’s still huge compared to today’s maps, so there was plenty of action to enjoy. Vehicles in the game? Just as impressive. Landscapes? No comment…

And as if all these weren’t enough, the main character turned the game into a hit.

Halo 2, 2004

With the 2001 release changing the shooting games forever, it was pretty obvious that Halo 2 would become a massive bestseller. With over 8.4 million copies sold, it’s nearly impossible to lose its top position too soon.

Maps are unique, characters have inspired novels and stories… Obviously, the game’s success is based on the first release, but it was what Microsoft needed to become a top competitor in the console gaming industry.

The whole gaming industry waited for its official release, and when it did come out, it took everyone by storm.

Conclusion

Looking back at the top-selling Xbox games, it’s clear that the original console produced some of the most memorable and iconic games in gaming history. From the first-person shooter game Halo, to the action-packed Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas, the Xbox was home to some classic titles that shaped the gaming world.

Despite being discontinued over a decade ago; the original Xbox continues to hold a special place in the hearts of gamers worldwide. Its success laid the foundation for the future of console gaming, and the legacy of the original Xbox lives on through the games it produced.