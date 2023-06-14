High on Life DLC “High on Knife” announced, coming this year

Squanch Games has released a teaser trailer for the first High on Life DLC, which is called High on Knife and features… guess who? That’s right, everyone’s favourite psychopath knife, Knifey, is the star of the titular High on Knife, and it’s coming later this year, in “fall”.

High on Life was a massive success for the developer, and was a wildly successful entry to Game Pass as well. “We’ve been humbled and grateful for the fan reaction to High On Life, and we’re excited to continue working within this crazy universe,” says Mike Fridley, Squanch’s Studio Director. “We’re looking forward to incorporating more of a horror-comedy vibe in High On Knife, and we can’t wait to hear what fans think of it when it’s released later this fall.”

Check out the trailer, below:

There are going to be new guns in the DLC, as explained by Mikey Spano, CCO of Squanch Games. “This trailer shows off a portion of the DLC where we’re dropping players into a darker, scarier setting ruled over by a mysterious, goopy new boss named Mux (voiced by Gabourey Sidibe). We’re also introducing two brand new guns: Harper is an ex-military pistol trying to overcome her past (voiced by Sarah Sherman) and B.A.L.L. is a pinball gun operated by a chaotic gaggle of little gibberish-speaking weirdos (“voiced” by Alec Robbin)”.

“You’ll need both of them as well as Knifey’s hyper-violent new upgrade to overcome the powerful, two-headed, laser-beam-blasting Bloat that hunts you in the dark”, explains Spano, “This is just a small slice of the DLC – there’s a ton more weird, funny, and surprising stuff we packed in that we think you’ll love so make sure to stay tuned!”

We really enjoyed High on Life, with Chris White scoring it 8/10 and saying it’s “a deceptively smart game when it comes to the mechanics of gunplay and traversal, and while there’re a few niggles with movement, it’s ridiculously fun. Squanch Games has managed to capitalise on the mistakes Trover made, as well as find holes in the FPS genre to create an enjoyable shooter filled with gross humour that never failed to make me laugh. There’s not a ton to do outside of the main story, but that doesn’t mean that the writing or structure of it ever failed to give me something to like”.

High on Life is out now for PC and Xbox consoles.