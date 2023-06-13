Hyper Light Breaker gets new ‘World Overview’ trailer

Gearbox Publishing and Heart Machine have unveiled a brand new trailer for Hyper Light Breaker, providing an overview of the world players will be exploring. The environments are filled with various biomes that differ greatly from one another, along with deadly enemies and boss fights, deep labyrinths and secrets galore.

In this brand new Hyper Light adventure, you are a Breaker, a mercenary tasked with entering the Overgrowth, a world in disarray within the Hyper Light universe. Either solo or with up to two fellow Breakers, you will explore large open biomes, with global day, night and weather cycles, along with a blended mix of handcrafted and procedurally generated elements that change with every playthrough. By wall-dashing, hoverboarding, and gliding, Breakers will have the freedom to choose their own path across the Overgrowth.

“With Hyper Light Breaker, you’ll come to find you’re exploring an open world that you’ll only see once,” said Alx Preston, Hyper Light Breaker and Heart Machine creative director. “Once you die or once you complete a run, you’ll never see the same world again – you’ll instead find a completely different world to explore. Every new world that’s generated can present dynamic, global components that can affect your whole run or playthrough. Because of this, Hyper Light Breaker will be one of the first open world rogue-lites of its kind, and we can’t wait for Breakers to enter the Overgrowth and see for themselves the endless worlds they can explore!”

The world of Hyper Light Breaker looks gorgeous, and you can see more of it in the new trailer below: