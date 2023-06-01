Outfit7 has today announced it will be one of the companies from across the globe set to participate in Green Game Jam 2023 which aims to raise $1 million to protect three wild ecosystems. The developers will be aiming to raise awareness about wildlife conservation through two of its flagship games, Talking Tom Gold Run and My Talking Angela 2.

In addition to Outfit7 participating in Green Game Jam 2023, it’ll be donating $60,000 to Re:wild in support of harlequin toad conservation. The non-profit organisation protects and restores the wild, who work closely with the Atelopus Survival Initiative, dedicated to protecting harlequin toads, one of the most threatened groups of amphibians in the world, including the Amazon Rainforest.

“Joining Green Game Jam 2023 is a testament to our commitment to making a positive impact in the world,” said Xinyu Qian, CEO of Outfit7. “Both in-game events provide an engaging and fun way for players to learn about the importance of preserving the Amazon rainforest, and to inspire them to take action to protect it.“

From today, players who jump into Talking Tom Run can participate in the Grow & Go event. In the event, players will collect special water droplets to nurture their very own in-game tree. As their trees grow, endangered animals from the Amazon will appear, and are rewarded for their conservation efforts with in-game treats such as currencies. As for My Talking Angela 2, a new feature is available where players can help Angela grow flowers on her brand new Balcony, with the aim to attract and take care of bees, another wildlife that is vital to sustaining the Amazon ecosystem. Both events are available until June 12th, then every weekend until the end of June.

Finally, players can use the promo code ‘BEE’ in My Talking Angela 2 for 2,000 extra coins, and ‘TREE’ in Talking Tom Gold Run for 300 extra walking tokens.