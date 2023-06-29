Ravenbound update improves balancing, adds new skill tree

Ravenbound update 1.1 has just hit for the popular open-world roguelike, and it’s also gotten new DLC “Hammers of Ávalt” as well. The DLC is free to keep on Steam for a limited time (until July 13th), and it will add a new hammer-type weapon which the developer System Reaction says gives players “powerful new ways to slay their foes”.

Along with the DLC news, Ravenbound has been updated to version 1.1 and this will add a new skill tree for progression, “more secrets to uncover”, and improvements and bug fixes. Interestingly, the developer is also removing the need to play online, as it’s pulled the “Apex Connect” requirement, which it says will allow people to “experience Ravenbound’s fantasy open world offline for the first time”. It’s nice to see developers doing this, especially with devices like the Steam Deck and ASUS Rog Ally being so popular right now.

Clobber your way through this Scandinavian folklore-inspired fantasy world with a powerful new weapon type: the hammer! Ravenbound’s first paid DLC, “Hammers of Ávalt” introduces 13 hammers with varied abilities, as well as six special effect cards so players can further customize their arsenal. Players can pick up the “Hammers of Ávalt” DLC for free on Steam until July 13, after which it will be available for $3.99.

Here’s the main features of note for update 1.1, as well:

Play Online or Offline: Previously mandatory, Ravenbound’s Apex Connect requirement has been removed! Players are now free to experience the game either online or offline for the first time.

It seems that in addressing the combat, the team might be going some way to addressing complaints from reviewers, so it’s nice to see a game getting updated so quickly like this.

Ravenbound is out now for PC (Steam) and is currently on sale at 20% during the Steam Summer Sale.