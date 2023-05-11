ASUS ROG Ally price and release date

After releasing plenty of information on the ASUS ROG Ally, the two bits of detail missing were the price and the release date… until now, as we have the UK price, pre-order date, and release date, right here.

Lets remind ourselves of the key points, as taken from the press release, below:

Full HD AAA gaming in the palm of your hand: Next-gen hardware powers an unbeatable handheld experience

Next-gen hardware powers an unbeatable handheld experience Versatile performance at the right price: Play on your own or with your friends for only £699, with pre-orders starting May 11th

Play on your own or with your friends for only £699, with pre-orders starting May 11th Play all your games: Supports any Windows title from Steam, Epic, Xbox Game Pass, and more

You read that right, the device will cost £699, and you can pre-order it today. Should you do so, the devices will be available for all on June 13th, 2023. ASUS says that, “with robust support and partnerships throughout the industry, the ROG Ally is poised to be the ultimate handheld gaming machine”.

Renato Fragale, senior director of product management for the Consumer and Gaming Client Business at AMD comments: “Our team has spent over a decade developing the technologies necessary to enable the Ryzen Z1 Series of processors. Working with visionary partners like ROG, we’ve designed a platform that redefines mobile gaming,” he adds, “We’re excited for gamers to experience the first device powered by Ryzen Z1 Series processors with the launch of the ROG Ally.”

ASUS ROG Ally: games, multiplayer, and game pass

The ROG Ally has a full HD screen and ASUS says it can handle 60fps in “many of the latest titles”. The company says that “compared to the 720p resolution of competing devices, the ROG Ally offers superior image and motion clarity thanks to its Full HD panel and AMD FreeSync Premium technology”, going on to cite titles like NBA 2K23, Moving Out, and Street Fighter V as multiplayer titles it can handle with ease.

Should you want to go the full hog and also pre-order the mobile GPU (ROG XG Mobile) with a GeForce RTX 4090, it’ll set you back a further £2199, while the standard XG Mobile with an AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT will cost £699.

Interestingly, it seems ROG Ally will be partnering with Xbox, as there’s a quote from Roanne Sones, CVP, Head of Xbox Hardware, who says: “Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members have access to hundreds of games, including hits like Minecraft Legends, Grounded, Age of Empires IV and many more,” she continues, “With the ROG Ally and Game Pass Ultimate, we can’t wait for people to discover and play their next favorite game on the go, whether it’s playing native PC games with Windows or streaming console games with Xbox Cloud Gaming”.

The device will also come bundled with a three-month Xbox Game Pass Ultimate code, but also has “full support for Steam, the EA App, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass, the Epic Games Store, GOG Galaxy 2.0, Android apps, and more game libraries ensures that no matter where you get your games, ROG Ally has you covered”.

ASUS ROG Ally: Full specs

Lastly, then, here’s the full system specs for the device:

Model ROG Ally Operating System Windows 11 Home Processor AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Extreme Processor CPU: Zen 4 architecture, 8-core /16-threads, 24MB total cache ,up to 5.10Ghz boost GPU: 12 RDNA3 CUs, up to 2.7GHz, 8.6 TFLOP, default 4GB RAM capacity APU Power: 9-30W Display 7-inch FHD (1920 x 1080) 16:9 IPS-level glossy display 500 nits peak brightness sRGB:100% Gorilla® Glass Victus™ Gorilla® Glass DXC Touch Screen (10-point multi-touch) Refresh Rate:120Hz Response Time:7ms Support Dolby Vision HDR AMD FreeSync™ Premium Memory 16GB LPDDR5 on board (6400MT/s dual channel) Storage 512GB PCIe® 4.0 NVMe™ M.2 SSD (2230) I/O Ports 1 x 3.5mm Combo Audio Jack 1 x ROG XG Mobile Interface and USB Type-C combo port (with USB 3.2 Gen2, supports DisplayPort™ 1.4) 1 x UHS-II microSD card reader (supports SD, SDXC and SDHC) Control and Input Gamepad controls: A B X Y buttons D-pad L & R Hall Effect analog triggers L & R bumpers View button Menu button Command Center button Armoury Crate button 2 x assignable grip buttons Thumbsticks: 2 x full-size analog sticks with capacitive touch Haptics: HD haptics Gyro: 6-Axis IMU Audio AI noise-canceling technology Dolby Atmos Hi-Res certification Built-in array microphone 2-speaker system with Smart Amplifier Technology Network and Communication Triple band Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) 2 x 2 Bluetooth 5.21 Battery 40WHrs Power Supply 65W USB Type-C PD 3.0 power supply Adapter: 65W AC Adapter, Output: 20V DC, 3.25A, 65W, Input: 100~240V AC 50/60Hz universal AURA SYNC Yes Weight ~608g (1.34 lbs) Dimensions (W x D x H) 28.0 x 11.1 x 2.12 ~ 3.24 cm (11.02″ x 4.37″ x 0.83″ ~ 1.27″) Xbox Game Pass 3 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate included 2 Security Built-in Fingerprint Sensor Microsoft Pluton security processor

ASUS ROG Ally is out on June 13th, 2023 and will cost £699. You can pre-order in the UK via Currys, now.