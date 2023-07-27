Alchemy Garden announced for consoles, coming this September

JanduSoft and developer MadSushi Games has confirmed that Alchemy Garden is coming to all major consoles on September 7th, and that means you can play it on PS4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S|X then.

The game is a blend of alchemy, exploration, and life-simulation, and MadSushi says that you will “create a unique alchemist avatar with various eye styles, hairstyles, and outfits to express your personal style. Dive into the art of alchemy and experiment with a rich assortment of plants and minerals to create an array of captivating potions”.

You’ll take charge of a shop, and even set your price based on how well run the shop is, customer satisfaction, and the variety of products you are selling. Check out the new trailer, along with more information from the press release, below:

Craft your very own magic potions and manage an alchemy shop as you explore the captivating world of Alchemy Garden. Unleash your creativity and discover a wide variety of potions through exciting experiments, combining various plants and minerals to create marvelous concoctions.

Here’s a list of some of the key features, too:

Customize your Alchemist

Manage your own potion shop

Run your own alchemy shop and sell plants, potions and minerals

Go outside in search of new plants and minerals for your experiments

Alchemy Garden is already out on PC, having hit Steam back in December 2022, and is sitting on a “Mostly Positive” rating. It’s £10.99 on Steam, if you’re interested. There’s plenty of potion-heavy games right now, with Atelier Remake also being released this month, which Lyle reviewed, saying “Atelier Marie Remake: The Alchemist of Salburg provides a nice RPG history lesson, but the combat and alchemy feel pretty outdated”.

Alchemy Garden will cost $12.99 / €12.99 when it hits consoles on September 7th.