Creature, a brand new VR studio, has publicly launched

A brand new virtual reality studio called Creature has launched publicly today, led by industry veteran Doug North Cook. The company has been functioning since January 2023, and is already working on various announced and unannounced games, including a mixed reality title.

Doug has experience as the former head of Robot Teddy, working on Among Us VR and The Last Clockwinder. Joined by other veterans of the industry, they’re currently working on games with Funktronic Labs, Thomas Van Bouwel, and Neat Corporation.

“We’ve built Creature to support artists, designers, and developers who we believe are creating experiences that unlock something new. I believe that operating with a focus on trust, transparency, honesty, and unrelenting quality is the way that we can push the industry in a more playful direction that creates room for developers to build sustainable studios that are able to focus on building their best work yet while we support them every step of the way,” says Doug North Cook, Creative Director and CEO. “Our team is able to do this because we have some of the most talented, experienced, and lovely people who have helped to build some of the most transformative VR experiences to date. We are just getting started.”

The label aims to “assist game developers in building sustainable businesses and to bring high-quality games to consumers,” where it offers business development support, production consulting, and release strategy. The studio’s art direction is being led by Ashley Pinnick, who worked on Tilt Brush and Slimeball, while the engineering team is led by Superhot VR and Gravity Lab’s Mark Schramm. Other members of the team include Chris Hanney (Shredders and Space Pirate Trainer) as Director of Production, Abbey Cooper as Chief Operating Officer, and Rose Gerber as Director of Marketing & Communications.

You can visit the Creature website here to find out more.