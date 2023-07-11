Daymare 1994: Sandcastle demo available now on Xbox

Leonardo Interactive has announced an Xbox demo for Daymare 1994: Sandcastle which goes live from today until July 17. The demo was released during the Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event, and will provide players with a “thrilling opportunity to experience the intense and immersive horror world that awaits them in the full game.”

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle delivers a gripping narrative inspired by classic survival horror titles, featuring an atmospheric setting, challenging puzzles, and heart-pounding encounters. Developer Invader Studios’ work on the title has garnered praise and acclaim ahead of launch, with numerous interviews, fan live streams, and exciting updates.

The limited time demo will be available for one week only, showcasing a slice of what to expect, allowing players to “step into the shoes of Dalila Reyes to unravel the mysteries of an isolated area plagued by nightmarish creatures and enigmatic puzzles.”

“We are excited to offer Xbox players a chance to dive into the world of Daymare 1994: Sandcastle,” said Leonardo Caltagirone, Founder at Leonardo Interactive. “The Xbox Summer Game Fest Demo Event provides an ideal platform to engage with the community and gather valuable feedback, which will help us enhance the final gameplay experience.”

Daymare 1994: Sandcastle will be coming to PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC on August 30. Inspired by early PS1 survival horror titles like Resident Evil (and featuring the original voice of Chris Redfield, Charlie Kraslavsky), Daymare 1994: Sandcastle looks pretty interesting. You can watch a trailer for the game below, which will give you a taste of what to expect from the Daymare 1994: Sandcastle Xbox demo: