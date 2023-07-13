FIFA World in Roblox gets Women’s World Cup and more in new update

FIFA is delivering some exciting new content to FIFA World in Roblox, which includes the Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023. Along with the new update, it’s adding official jerseys of competing nations, a 3v3 arcade game, and more.

Users in FIFA World will have access to match highlights, real-time scores, and exciting skill games that will keep them engaged throughout the tournament. Each player avatar can choose their favourite nation to support their team and celebrate the diversity on offer during the World Cup. Visitors to the game are also invited to a virtual exhibition of the FIFA+ Sheroes video series which is curated by the FIFA Museum to share inspiring stories of women both in the game and off the pitch.

There’s also going to be a new Roblox platform-adapted 3v3 arcade football game called FIFA Footblocks that provides an enhanced and competitive player-versus-player experience. In the hopes of promoting women’s football globally, FIFA is happy to announce its partnership with Alexia Putellas, the Spain and Barcelona FC star, as a FIFA World Ambassador.

“As a professional football player, I understand the importance of growing the women’s game globally,” she said. “Initiatives like the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ integration in FIFA World are fantastic opportunities to engage and inspire fans of all ages. I believe this collaboration between FIFA and Roblox will have a positive impact on promoting gender equality and empowering the next generation of female footballers.”

Romy Gai, FIFA’s Chief Business Officer, added: “We are delighted to expand our presence on Roblox and introduce the FIFA Women’s World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ competition to FIFA World. Through this integration, we aim to bring the excitement and passion of the tournament to Roblox’s global community of over 66 million daily active users, offering them an unprecedented opportunity to engage with the event like never before.”