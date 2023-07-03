Flashback 2 video reveals the Titan Jungle environment

A newly released video for Flashback 2 has unveiled a fan-favourite environment, in the form of the iconic Titan Jungle.

The developer says that the trailer shows off an environment that will be familiar to fans of the game, which is coming to all formats this November.

The sequel to the 1992 original has been a long-time coming, and the developer says it will “offer an experience faithful to the Flashback universe, bringing back together some members of the original Flashback team, such as Thierry Perreau in game design and Raphaël Gesqua, the renowned composer of the Amiga version of Flashback”.

Check out the new trailer:

After his victory over the “Master Brain” in the first episode, Conrad and his allies are once again confronted with the Morphs, who threaten all civilizations. ​ Moreover, his friend Ian, who has answers to many of Conrad’s questions, has just been kidnapped in front of him… A trick of the Morphs? For what purpose? It’s up to you to find out…​ Dive into a captivating modern adventure where the story is constantly reinvented. In the dense jungle of Titan, Conrad B. Hart faces an environment that is both familiar and strangely new. Take on a fierce enemy and his minions as you discover the wonderful vegetation and fantastic origins of this complex ecosystem. Whether you’re a long-time fan or discovering this deep universe for the first time, prepare yourself for a unique experience combining action, combat, platforming, encounters and exploration. Will the Jungle of Titan be your grave or your shelter?

Here’s a list of the game’s key features:

Immerse yourself in a vibrant sci-fi/cyberpunk universe and explore various environments (New Tokyo, New Washington, the Jungle…)

Use A.I.S.H.A., a lethal adaptive weapon enhanced with combat AI

A gripping, fluid and intricate platform shooter

A 3D environment for even deeper immersion

Designed and developed by the creator of the original, Paul Cuisset

Flashback 2 is coming to PS4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series S|X, PC, and Nintendo Switch on November 16th.